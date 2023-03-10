Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news individual extricated from underneath a train in arlington county
Virginia

Individual extricated from underneath a train in Arlington County

Crystal Graham
Published:
arlington train crystal city
Photo courtesy Arlington County Fire Department

An individual is in critical condition after being extricated from beneath a train in Arlington County Thursday night.

Arlington County Fire Department units responded to a call at 8:25 p.m. at Crystal City Metro station for a report of an individual struck by a train.

According to the ACFD, units arrived on scene quickly and found one person underneath a train, conscious and alert.

Crews immediately began rescue operations, sending personnel onto the track bed and underneath the train to safely remove the patient.

The patient was extricated from beneath the train just before 9 p.m. and loaded into an awaiting ambulance.

The patient was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

“Rescue operations like the one our crews faced on March 9 can be extremely challenging,” said Arlington County Fire Chief David Povlitz. “I am extremely proud of our responders and WMATA safety partners for their ability to perform such a technical operation safely, proficiently and quickly.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

sick black man
Virginia

VDH monitoring meningococcal disease outbreak including three fatal cases

Crystal Graham
credit card payment
Culture

‘On a dangerous trajectory:’ Americans increase credit card debt by $180.3 billion

Rebecca Barnabi

Amid tax season, high inflation and the cost of just about everything going up, household finances are under pressure in the United States.

Hickory Wind
Culture

St. Paddy’s Day concert to feature folk group Hickory Wind on March 18

Crystal Graham

Arts Incarnate in Harrisonburg presents the Appalachian folk group, Hickory Wind, for a St. Paddy’s Day concert on March 18 at 7 p.m.

the foreigner cst valley playhouse
Culture

Valley Playhouse presents ‘The Foreigner’ at Court Square Theater

Crystal Graham
hike in snow
Local

Storm system to bring possible snow accumulation to the Valley Sunday

Crystal Graham
Virginia

New legislation would enable students and workers to use 529 Savings Plans toward training, certification

Rebecca Barnabi
waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro’s Fairfax Hall among housing projects to receive funding

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy