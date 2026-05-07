Home Louise Lucas FBI raid exposes Trump, but also Spanberger, whose silence is telling
Politics, Virginia

Louise Lucas FBI raid exposes Trump, but also Spanberger, whose silence is telling

Chris Graham
Published date:
louise lucas abigail spanberger
Louise Lucas: Twitter. Abigail Spanberger: © Philip Yabut/Shutterstock

The Trump DOJ is trying to sell reporters on the idea that the FBI raid of State Sen. Louise Lucas dates to an investigation started by the Biden administration.

The New York Times and Associated Press were buyers, reporting the claim without prejudice – not taking into account the fact that, the Trump regime blames everything on the Biden administration, from high gas prices to the fact that it’s raining today.

I’d say, shame on NYT and the AP, but, whatever.

“I am not backing down,” Lucas said, after a day of having her Portsmouth legislative office and her cannabis business raided by FBI agents, for reasons that we’ve not been made aware of.

ICYMI

We do know that the FBI tipped off Fox News so that the Trump-friendly propaganda outlet could have a D.C.-based reporter and camera crew on hand as the raid began Wednesday morning.

That tells us what this was: made-for-TV political intimidation.

The notion planted with the NYT and AP about this being related to an investigation initiated by the Biden team is just a rather weak cover story.

Weak as it might be, the silence from the office of Gov. Abigail Spanberger, a fellow Democrat but also frequent political sparring partner for Lucas, is telling.

Lucas got her way on the proposed political redistricting over Spanberger, pushing through a 10-1 congressional map when Spanberger was signaling that she would settle for 9-2 or even 8-3.

Lucas is also butting heads with the freshman governor over tax breaks for data centers, which nobody wants, outside of the people who dress nice in Richmond, and the people who write big checks to help get them elected.

Louise Lucas isn’t even arguably the most powerful person in Richmond; Spanberger is just the most recent governor she’s made blink first.

Remember the Glenn Dome?

It will be hard to convince me that the investigation into Lucas is anything but a mob shakedown, but I’m also here to say, the Spanberger folks are probably not unhappy to have something to at least distract the chief thorn in their sides, if not get her out of the game for good.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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