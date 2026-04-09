Home House Speaker Mike Johnson headlining anti-referendum rally in Bridgewater
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House Speaker Mike Johnson headlining anti-referendum rally in Bridgewater

Chris Graham
Published date:
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mike johnson
House Speaker Mike Johnson. Photo: © Maxim Elramsisy/Shutterstock

House Speaker Mike Johnson is headlining a Virginians for Fair Maps rally on grounds at Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater on Saturday.

The EventBrite notice for the event also lists former governor Glenn Youngkin, former AG Jason Miyares and “members of the Virginia Republican congressional delegation” as featured attendees.

The weather is supposed to be nice – temperatures will be climbing into the mid to upper 60s throughout the scheduled 11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. event.

I suggest you sign up.

Virginians for Fair Maps, which wants people to vote “No” in the April 21 redistricting referendum, is headed up by Miyares and his co-chair, Eric Cantor, who was the House Majority Leader before losing his seat in the district that later gave us Abigail Spanberger.

Now Cantor is vice chairman and managing director at Moelis & Company, a global independent investment bank.

Miyares, for his part, is taking a gap year.

At least he’s not publicly begging Donald Trump for a job, like somebody else we know.

ICYMI

Virginians for Fair Maps has to date raised $19.5 million for its cock block effort – $3 million of that coming from the Republican Party of Virginia.

virginia 10-1 map
Photo: Virginia Legislative Information System

The principal “Yes” advocate, Virginians for Fair Elections, has lapped the MAGAs in fundraising, reporting $49.7 million in campaign money, the single biggest contribution – $29.3 million – coming from House Majority Forward, the issue advocacy arm of the House Majority PAC, a super PAC associated with the House Democratic leadership.

I don’t see any local events on the schedule of the Virginians for Fair Elections outfit.

Not that I see the value to public events here.

Seriously, asking people to go to a local aviation company HQ for a rally, versus just getting them to go out and vote?

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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