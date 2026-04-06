Glenn Youngkin desperately wants a job in the Trump regime, for a reason that I can’t put my finger on: Youngkin has a net worth of $400 million, most of that his equity in the ghastly private-equity firm he led before he ran for governor in 2021.

What’s the point of selling your soul for $400 million, and then signing on for a job that will not only end up with you being fired via a social media post, but having whatever remains of your good name dragged into the mud in the process?

“I have more to give,” Youngkin told Fox News presenter Sean Hannity, for Hannity’s podcast, “Hang Out with Sean Hannity.”

Fact check: Youngkin has no more to give.

Everything that he did in four years as governor was undone in four minutes by his successor, Abigail Spanberger, who beat Youngkin’s lieutenant governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, by 15 points last November.

ICYMI

Democrats picked up 13 seats in the House of Delegates in November, to get themselves to a 64-seat near-supermajority.

Some legacy there.

Virginia couldn’t get away from this guy fast enough.

Glenn Youngkin, truth be told, was an accident of Virginia political history; he won in 2021 because Democrats nominated the feckless Terry McAuliffe, who still would have won if he hadn’t run the single-dumbest gubernatorial campaign any of us have ever seen.

Youngkin spent the next four years not knowing what to do, resulting in him losing the General Assembly in the 2023 midterms.

He didn’t get the NBA and NHL teams from Washington, D.C., to move to Northern Virginia; an eightysomething state senator outflanked him on that.

ICYMI

Glenn Youngkin, to borrow from the guy he’s publicy begging for a job, is a loser.

And Donald Trump doesn’t like losers.

I’ll give Youngkin credit, though – going to Hannity to publicly beg Trump for a job is the way to do it.

Hannity is the one Fox News guy left who hasn’t gone scorched earth on the Dear Leader.

Using that platform to tell the world that he talked with Trump about a job that he seemed to resist taking probably won’t help.

“So, what he and I talked about before I was done was me finishing,” Youngkin told Hannity.

I need to interrupt here: one way to interpret what Youngkin is starting to say here is, Trump wanted Youngkin to take a job in his administration and step aside, which would have allowed Earle-Sears to take the oath of office as governor, and effectively campaign last November from the governor’s office.

This was something I was afraid of, and I doubt I’m alone, among those on the left.

“I always deeply respected him, because he believed that when I told him I needed to finish, that I was committed to it, and he was going to let me do it,” Youngkin said.

“That was one of those moments where he reminds us that he hears you, and he respects what you’re saying, and I always appreciated that,” Youngkin said.

Bad news for you, Glenn: Donald Trump has no idea who you are.