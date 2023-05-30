Henry County: Head-on crash on Blackberry Road takes the lives of two people

A two-vehicle crash in Henry County on Sunday took the lives of two people.

Denise Anne Cabrera-Cruz, 53, of Bassett, was traveling north on Blackberry Road at 4:46 p.m. in a 2012 Nissan Versa when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Kateland Ann McKinney, 22, also of Bassett, head-on.

Cruz was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. A passenger, an 8-year-old male, was also transported for injuries received in the crash.

McKinney and died at the scene.