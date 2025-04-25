Harrisonburg: Traffic-pattern changes start for Route 33 on April 30

Temporary traffic-pattern changes are planned for Route 33 in Harrisonburg starting Wednesday, April 30.

The changes are necessary as part of ongoing construction on Route 33 (East Market Street) at the Interstate 81 exit 247 interchange.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will shift onto newly constructed portions of the bridge over I-81. The Route 33 traffic shifts begin the bridge’s final construction phase.

A temporary traffic signal will be placed on the east side of the I-81 bridge and will manage traffic in both the eastbound and westbound directions, and manage traffic headed north on I-81 from Route 33.

The existing cloverleaf ramp from eastbound Route 33 to northbound I-81 will be permanently closed when the traffic switch is implemented on April 30.

Traffic-pattern details:

Westbound Route 33 traffic approaching the I-81 interchange will shift right to the two new lanes. The two lanes narrow down to a single westbound lane on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railway (NSRR). The single-lane traffic pattern will continue to the end of the project limits at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Eastbound Route 33 traffic will use a single lane on the NSRR bridge. When entering the bridge over I-81, traffic will expand from its current single lane configuration to two lanes. After crossing the interstate bridge, both lanes will shift onto their current alignment prior to the Linda Lane/Burgess Road intersection.

Digital message signs on eastbound and westbound Route 33 will alert motorists to the traffic-pattern changes. Additional changes are expected in summer 2025 when part of the new NSRR bridge opens to traffic.

All work is weather permitting, and the schedule is subject to change. The Virginia Department of Transportation will provide updates as needed.

VDOT contractors are replacing the two Route 33 bridges over I-81 at exit 247 and the two railway bridges just west of the interchange. The project also includes several improvements to the exit 247 interchange. A work-zone speed limit of 25 miles an hour is in place on Route 33 for the duration of the project, which is scheduled for completion in summer 2026. Additional information is available on the VDOT project page.

In July 2022 a $43.3 million contract was awarded to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, headquartered in St. Albans, West Virginia.