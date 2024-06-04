Harrisonburg Sunset Market returns for second year at Turner Pavilion on third Thursdays

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market’s Sunset Market is back for a second year at the Turner Pavilion every third Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. through September.

Enjoy live music, local artisans and farmers, food trucks, vendors, and hands-on activities with community organizations.

Thanks to Virginia Fresh Match, customers can pay with SNAP/EBT and double their benefits up to $30 for free fruits and vegetables.

Since 1979, the Harrisonburg Farmers Market has provided the public with easy access to fresh, nutritious, locally produced agricultural goods and crafts of the highest quality. A community of 50 vendors, the market is a hub for entrepreneurship for regional farmers and artisans. In addition to promoting low-waste practices and buying local, the market, in partnership with Harrisonburg Public Works and Climate Action Alliance of the Valley, supports environmental stewardship by providing opportunities for recycling and composting.

Market hours:

Spring/Summer/Fall Market: Tuesdays & Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (April – Thanksgiving)

Sunset Market: Every third Thursday 5 to 8 p.m. (June – September)

Holiday Market: First three Saturdays in December 9 a.m. to noon

Winter Market: Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (January – March)

Dandy Knopf of Deviant Kreations enjoys the midweek Sunset Market, and is looking forward to sharing new products and more opportunities to connect with patrons.

“It gives people something fun to do after work where they can grab dinner, enjoy activities and shop with local vendors,” Knopf said.

The Sunset Market is a part of a growing number of family friendly evening activities downtown. The Turner Pavilion continues to grow as a community gathering place with the launch of the Levitt Amp concert series last year and the offerings of the Harrisonburg Farmers Market each Tuesday and Saturday all year round.

Throughout history, markets have been the heart of communities, bringing growers and makers in direct contact with shoppers, fostering relationships and strengthening the local economy. The Sunset Market offers educational and recreational activities alongside grocery options.

The Sunset Market is different than other markets because it provides more workshops and hands-on activities. Every third Thursday is an opportunity to bring friends and family, enjoy dinner, shop for local food and goods, learn and play.

“The Sunset Market has a completely different vibe than the Tuesday or Saturday markets. It’s a fun opportunity to socialize in a relaxed evening environment, Jennifer Wiatrowski of Thistle Hill Pet Treats said.

She is looking forward to collaborating with Harrisonburg Rockingham SPCA to help animals find their forever homes.

“I can’t wait to make a bandana for each dog,” Wiatrowski said.

Every Sunset Market will feature:

Live music

Drum circle

Balloon animals

Face Painting with Dorothy Shipp-Alliata

Friendly City Safe Space

Food trucks and food vendors

June activities will include:

Chef demo with Hugo Morales of Magpie Diner & Jake McDaniel of Local’s Underground

Yoga and meditation with Nikki Bruce of The Center

Live mending with Paper Snacks Studio

Wilderness skill share with Lester Zook of Wild Guyde Adventures

Friendly City Clay

Virginia Organizing

July, August and September highlights include:

More chef demos

Harrisonburg Fire Department’s fire truck demo

Valley Creative Reuse

Adoption events with Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Community Gear Closet

Save Sunset Market dates:

June 20

July 18

August 22

September 19

“The community seems to want things to do that aren’t a huge commitment and the Sunset Market is just the thing. You can pop in whenever between 5 and 8 p.m., ride bikes downtown as a family, and meet and support small business owners. It’s a great chance to celebrate local,” Amy Wild of Staff of Life Bread Co. said.

Information about the specific community events at each Sunset Market will be available online.

