Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Harrisonburg Sunset Market returns for second year at Turner Pavilion on third Thursdays
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Harrisonburg Sunset Market returns for second year at Turner Pavilion on third Thursdays

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Harrisonburg Farmers Market.

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market’s Sunset Market is back for a second year at the Turner Pavilion every third Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. through September.

Enjoy live music, local artisans and farmers, food trucks, vendors, and hands-on activities with community organizations. 

Thanks to Virginia Fresh Match, customers can pay with SNAP/EBT and double their benefits up to $30 for free fruits and vegetables.

Since 1979, the Harrisonburg Farmers Market has provided the public with easy access to fresh, nutritious, locally produced agricultural goods and crafts of the highest quality. A community of 50 vendors, the market is a hub for entrepreneurship for regional farmers and artisans. In addition to promoting low-waste practices and buying local, the market, in partnership with Harrisonburg Public Works and Climate Action Alliance of the Valley, supports environmental stewardship by providing opportunities for recycling and composting.

Market hours:

  • Spring/Summer/Fall Market: Tuesdays & Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (April – Thanksgiving)
  • Sunset Market: Every third Thursday 5 to 8 p.m. (June – September)
  • Holiday Market: First three Saturdays in December 9 a.m. to noon
  • Winter Market: Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (January – March)

Dandy Knopf of Deviant Kreations enjoys the midweek Sunset Market, and is looking forward to sharing new products and more opportunities to connect with patrons.  

“It gives people something fun to do after work where they can grab dinner, enjoy activities and shop with local vendors,” Knopf said.  

The Sunset Market is a part of a growing number of family friendly evening activities downtown. The Turner Pavilion continues to grow as a community gathering place with the launch of the Levitt Amp concert series last year and the offerings of the Harrisonburg Farmers Market each Tuesday and Saturday all year round. 

Throughout history, markets have been the heart of communities, bringing growers and makers in direct contact with shoppers, fostering relationships and strengthening the local economy. The Sunset Market offers educational and recreational activities alongside grocery options.  

The Sunset Market is different than other markets because it provides more workshops and hands-on activities. Every third Thursday is an opportunity to bring friends and family, enjoy dinner, shop for local food and goods, learn and play. 

“The Sunset Market has a completely different vibe than the Tuesday or Saturday markets. It’s a fun opportunity to socialize in a relaxed evening environment, Jennifer Wiatrowski of Thistle Hill Pet Treats said. 

She is looking forward to collaborating with Harrisonburg Rockingham SPCA to help animals find their forever homes.

“I can’t wait to make a bandana for each dog,” Wiatrowski said. 

Every Sunset Market will feature: 

  • Live music
  • Drum circle 
  • Balloon animals 
  • Face Painting with Dorothy Shipp-Alliata 
  • Friendly City Safe Space
  • Food trucks and food vendors 

June activities will include:

July, August and September highlights include:

  • More chef demos 
  • Harrisonburg Fire Department’s fire truck demo
  • Valley Creative Reuse
  • Adoption events with Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA 
  • Community Gear Closet 

Save Sunset Market dates:

  • June 20
  • July 18
  • August 22
  • September 19

“The community seems to want things to do that aren’t a huge commitment and the Sunset Market is just the thing. You can pop in whenever between 5 and 8 p.m., ride bikes downtown as a family, and meet and support small business owners. It’s a great chance to celebrate local,” Amy Wild of Staff of Life Bread Co. said.  

Information about the specific community events at each Sunset Market will be available online

Harrisonburg Farmers Market rebrands Thursday Evening Market – Augusta Free Press

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Neighbor who murdered Virginia vet’s service dog to be sentenced Wednesday
2 Biden issues executive order on border security, as Republicans continue to dither
3 Super Regional preview: Everything UVA Baseball fans need to know about Kansas State
4 Bob Good puts together far-right Republican dream team for Friday campaign event
5 Mailbag: Looking at UVA Basketball coaches’ salaries, man, they are way overpaid

Latest News

college basketball money NIL
Sports

Mailbag: Looking at UVA Basketball coaches’ salaries, man, they are way overpaid

Chris Graham
Local

Staunton: New director of tourism says city knows its worth as place to live, visit

Rebecca Barnabi

Six weeks ago, the city of Staunton welcomed Samantha Johnson of southwest Kentucky as its new director of tourism. 

israel palestine
Politics, U.S. & World News

Alon Ben-Meir: Accusing Israel of Palestinian genocide is factually wrong

Alon Ben-Meir

I condemn in the strongest terms the death of any innocent Israeli or Palestinian, regardless of the circumstances that wrought their untimely death.

joe biden
Politics, U.S. & World News

Biden issues executive order on border security, as Republicans continue to dither

Chris Graham
battle of the bands graphic
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Battle of the Bands returns Saturday to benefit Augusta Regional Dental Clinic

Crystal Graham
dday national memorial bedford d-day
Virginia

Virginia Tech pitches in to create an immersive D-Day Memorial experience in Bedford

Crystal Graham
turkey farm
Virginia

Nearly 22K turkeys harvested during robust spring season in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status