newsharrisonburg farmers market rebrands thursday evening market
Local

Harrisonburg Farmers Market rebrands Thursday Evening Market

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Harrisonburg Farmers Market.

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market will welcome a new addition to its market lineup on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The Sunset Market rebrands the monthly Thursday Evening Market and will feature vendors, lives music, food trucks, and community and kids activities.

The Sunset Market will run June through September on every third Thursday of the month from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Turner Pavilion, 228 S. Liberty Street.

This market allows an opportunity for anyone who cannot make it to the markets on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and for anyone who enjoys live music. The hope is to celebrate local food and businesses while families gather to make memories.

EBT, including P-EBT is accepted, as well as SNAP.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

