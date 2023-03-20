Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news harrisonburg man behind bars after attacking female companion state trooper
Local

Harrisonburg man behind bars after attacking female companion, state trooper

Crystal Graham
Published:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A Harrisonburg man is behind bars after assaulting an adult female and a state trooper trying to protect the woman.

Alberto Bravo Jr., 31, was charged by the Virginia State Police at the direction of the Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney, with one felony count of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer, one felony count of child endangerment, one felony account of brandishing a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of assault on a family member.

According to VSP, the incident began Sunday at 1:23 p.m. when a state trooper was stopped in an emergency crossover on Interstate 81 at the 242 mile marker. A car pulled into the crossover, and its driver, an adult female, approached the trooper asking for help. She told the trooper her passenger, Bravo, was assaulting her as they were driving on I-81. Bravo got out of the vehicle brandishing a firearm and assault the female, police said.

The trooper intervened to protect the female, a family member of Bravo, and VSP reports, Bravo then attacked the trooper.

Bravo was taken into custody and transported to Rockingham County Jail. He is being held without bond.

The trooper was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

There were three young juvenile passengers in the car at the time of the incident. None were injured.

VSP was assisted at the scene by the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office, Bridgewater Police Department, Harrisonburg Police Department, Rockingham Fire and Rescue and the Harrisonburg Fire Department.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular

1 Virginia Basketball Q&A: Why did Kadin Shedrick ride the bench for two months?
2 Former DuPont Community Credit Union employee faces six felony embezzlement charges
3 Family concerned for well-being of missing Chesterfield County attorney
4 Pat Forde, the ‘towering fraud’ of the interwebs, takes his annual shot at Tony Bennett
5 Five Observations: It was the dumb pass, yes, but it was also the 1-3-1 zone

Latest News

chris slade uva football
Sports

Chris Slade thinks Virginia D linemen can build on success from 2022 season

Chris Graham
Augusta County
Local

Steven Morelli resigns from Augusta County Board of Supervisors

Rebecca Barnabi

After a closed session during their work session Monday afternoon, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors announced that Steven Morelli submitted his notice of resignation.

police car
Virginia

Pittsylvania County: Chatham man dies from injuries in two-vehicle crash

Chris Graham

A Chatham man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Pittsylvania County on Monday.

Local

‘The doors will open and the children will come’: Staunton WRE to hold registration event

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia agriculture in the classroom
Virginia

Virginia teacher receives national honor for combining math, farming

Crystal Graham
arts council of the valley
Culture

Call for artists announced for Smith House Galleries in Harrisonburg

Crystal Graham
new dominion bookshop charlottesville
Culture

New Dominion Bookshop to host poets Matt MacFarland and Stephen Cushman

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy