Harrisonburg: Forbes Center announces 2024-25 Masterpiece Season lineup
Harrisonburg: Forbes Center announces 2024-25 Masterpiece Season lineup

Crystal Graham
jmu forbes center
Photo: James Madison University

The Forbes Center for the Performing Arts at James Madison University has announced its 2024-25 Masterpiece Season lineup.

This season also coincides with the center’s 15th anniversary.

Notable performances this year include:

  • Brittney Spencer, a recent Billboard Hot 100 artist, in collaboration with Beyoncé in her song, “Blackbiird”
  • The Grammy award-nominated band Plena Libre
  • The critically acclaimed solo play “Tennessee Rising”
  • Irish music’s leading contemporary voice, Lúnasa
  • Acclaimed playwright and actress Leslie McCurdy in “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,” a Forbes Family Fun show
  • Percussion All-Stars from the Silkroad Ensemble, conceived of by Yo-Yo Ma
  • Houston Ballet II, the second company of Houston Ballet, America’s fifth largest ballet company
  • A comic compendium of the world’s greatest books in “All the Great Books” (abridged) by the Reduced Shakespeare Company

For families looking to enjoy the performing arts, options include:

  • “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,” a one-act performance invoking the ‘spirit’ of Harriet Tubman from her childhood to elder years
  • Holidayfest, featuring favorite songs and readings from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
  • the annual audience carol-sing
  • “Pirate School: Sea Dreams,” a solo show set to an original cartoon-inspired musical score
  • “Rusalka: The Littlest Mermaid” the School of Music’s inaugural family opera featuring a magical musical journey into the ocean
  • “The Vanishing Elephant,” a story of resilience and friendship that comes to life through large-scale puppetry, illusion and magic.

The 2024-25 Forbes Center Masterpiece Season is sponsored by Kathy Moran Wealth Group.

Subscription packages and single tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday at 10 a.m. and may be purchased online, at the box office or by calling (540) 568-7000.

