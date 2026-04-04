Harrisonburg Farmers Market returns with busy schedule for 2026

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market is back with its spring through fall hours – on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Turner Pavilion, 228. S. Liberty St., behind City Hall.

This season welcomes new vendors to the mix:

Double O Farm: Tuesdays . A fruit orchard operating since 2005 that was planted with market offerings specifically in mind.

. A fruit orchard operating since 2005 that was planted with market offerings specifically in mind. Friendly Neighbor Gardens: Tuesdays & Saturdays . Friendly Neighbor Gardens is a diversified vegetable farm offering seasonal, naturally grown vegetables year-round to the residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County through the Harrisonburg Farmer’s Market and our CSA program.

. Friendly Neighbor Gardens is a diversified vegetable farm offering seasonal, naturally grown vegetables year-round to the residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County through the Harrisonburg Farmer’s Market and our CSA program. Low Hill Garden: Tuesdays and Saturdays. A half-acre bio-intensive market garden specializing in sustainably grown produce and flowers. Utilizing no-till and no-spray management practices, they are building a living soil network and encouraging biodiversity throughout their garden space.

A half-acre bio-intensive market garden specializing in sustainably grown produce and flowers. Utilizing no-till and no-spray management practices, they are building a living soil network and encouraging biodiversity throughout their garden space. Mother Bear Medicinals: Tuesdays and Saturdays . Herbal medicinals featuring a hot tea bar with prepared herbal teas. Small batch body oils and bath are also available.

. Herbal medicinals featuring a hot tea bar with prepared herbal teas. Small batch body oils and bath are also available. Roots & Fruits Juicery: Tuesdays and Saturdays . Making and selling healthy fruit and veggie juices using the 80/20 framework to keep the natural sugar levels lower.

. Making and selling healthy fruit and veggie juices using the 80/20 framework to keep the natural sugar levels lower. RVPBar: Tuesdays . Plant-based, vegan and gluten free natural energy bars.

. Plant-based, vegan and gluten free natural energy bars. Sweet McGee: Tuesdays and every other Saturday. A dessert catering and gift company. They make it a priority to use locally grown and produced ingredients in our made from scratch baked goods. Our products range from confections and cookies to yeasted breads with a specialty of sweet and savory croissants.

The Central Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners will continue their free, interactive station, Curiosity Corner, held twice a month April–September.

Mark your calendars for these annual events:

First and Third Saturdays : Curiosity Corners by the Master Gardeners

: Curiosity Corners by the Master Gardeners Earth Week at the Market : Tuesday, April 21 and Saturday, April 25

: Tuesday, April 21 and Saturday, April 25 Sunset Markets : Third Thursdays, June–August, 5-8 p.m.

: Third Thursdays, June–August, 5-8 p.m. Tomato Fest : Aug. 1

: Aug. 1 Harvest Fest : Nov. 7

: Nov. 7 Holiday Market: First three Saturdays in December, 9 a.m. to noon