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Harrisonburg Farmers Market returns with busy schedule for 2026

Chris Graham
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Harrisonburg Farmers Market
Photo: Harrisonburg Farmers Market

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market is back with its spring through fall hours – on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Turner Pavilion, 228. S. Liberty St., behind City Hall.

This season welcomes new vendors to the mix:

  • Double O Farm: Tuesdays. A fruit orchard operating since 2005 that was planted with market offerings specifically in mind.
  • Friendly Neighbor Gardens: Tuesdays & Saturdays. Friendly Neighbor Gardens is a diversified vegetable farm offering seasonal, naturally grown vegetables year-round to the residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County through the Harrisonburg Farmer’s Market and our CSA program.
  • Low Hill Garden: Tuesdays and Saturdays. A half-acre bio-intensive market garden specializing in sustainably grown produce and flowers. Utilizing no-till and no-spray management practices, they are building a living soil network and encouraging biodiversity throughout their garden space.
  • Mother Bear Medicinals: Tuesdays and Saturdays. Herbal medicinals featuring a hot tea bar with prepared herbal teas. Small batch body oils and bath are also available.
  • Roots & Fruits Juicery: Tuesdays and Saturdays. Making and selling healthy fruit and veggie juices using the 80/20 framework to keep the natural sugar levels lower.
  • RVPBar: Tuesdays. Plant-based, vegan and gluten free natural energy bars.
  • Sweet McGee: Tuesdays and every other Saturday. A dessert catering and gift company. They make it a priority to use locally grown and produced ingredients in our made from scratch baked goods. Our products range from confections and cookies to yeasted breads with a specialty of sweet and savory croissants.

The Central Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners will continue their free, interactive station, Curiosity Corner, held twice a month April–September.

Mark your calendars for these annual events:

  • First and Third Saturdays: Curiosity Corners by the Master Gardeners
  • Earth Week at the Market: Tuesday, April 21 and Saturday, April 25
  • Sunset Markets: Third Thursdays, June–August, 5-8 p.m.
  • Tomato Fest: Aug. 1
  • Harvest Fest: Nov. 7
  • Holiday Market: First three Saturdays in December, 9 a.m. to noon

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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