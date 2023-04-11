Germany-based company to invest $16.4m in Chesterfield expansion

Weidmüller Group will invest $16.4 million to expand its facility in Chesterfield County.

The German company provides smart industrial connectivity products and solutions that connect, and automate electrical power and signaling for components, machines and installations worldwide. The investment in Chesterfield will create more than 100 new jobs at its existing Richmond operation at 821 Southlake Boulevard.

Weidmüller will increase its engineering and production footprint in the U.S. by 24,000 square feet as part of its “Made in America” commitment, and allow the company to engineer and manufacture products to meet growing demand in North America and strengthen its supply chain.

The Commonwealth competed with several other states for the project.

“Weidmüller’s expansion in the United States cements our commitment to bring engineering and manufacturing closer to North American partners and customers. By deepening our partnerships with Chesterfield County and the State of Virginia, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand in a state known for a talented workforce, strong logistical benefits with access to Virginia ports, and strategically located to best service our customers. As a recipient of the coveted ‘Richmond Top Workplaces’ award over the past two years, we are excited to continue that trend while growing our workforce in the Greater Richmond area,” Bernd Schröder, President, Weidmüller USA said.

Weidmüller was founded in 1850 and has operated in Chesterfield for more than 50 years. The company has production sites, sales companies and representatives in more than 80 countries. The Detmold, Germany-based, family-owned company is shaping digital transformation with products, solutions and services for smart industrial connectivity and the Industrial Internet of Things. In fiscal year 2022, Weidmüller generated a turnover of more than one billion euros with about 6,000 employees around the world.