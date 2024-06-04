‘Gaslight’ author to take part in two events to discuss Atlantic Coast Pipeline fight

A number of citizens in the Shenandoah Valley fought the development of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline through the Shenandoah Valley for six years. Farmers, conservationists and more bound together to fight for their land. In the end, Dominion Energy abandoned plans for the pipeline.

A book, Gaslight: The Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the Fight for America’s Energy Future, has been written by Jonathan Mingle sharing the story of the fight to derail the pipeline from 2014 to 2020 and how Staunton residents helped stop the effort.

Augusta County was slated to have more miles of the pipeline than any other community along the 600-mile route that started in West Virginia, went through Virginia and ended in North Carolina.

The author will take part in two events in June to promote the book:

On June 13, Mingle will make a presentation at 6:30 p.m. at the Staunton Public Library. The event is presented in partnership with the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley.

On June 14, an author chat will take place with Mingle and Nancy Sorrells at Seven Arrows Brewing Company from 4-5 p.m.

Mingle is a freelance writer and 2020 recipient of the Alicia Patterson Foundation Fellowship. Mingle has reported on political policy and grassroots battles over natural gas and its local and global climate consequences.

