For the love of Vivian: Six students awarded free arts instruction through scholarship

Six students were selected for free arts instruction through a scholarship created by the family of Vivian Christy Sansoni.

The award provides assistance to young performers to attend Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy when financial need prohibits exploration of their talent and creativity.

Students who have received funds this year are:

Romari Flores Tolentino, grade 6 – Flute lessons

Eduardo Antonino Lopez, grade 8 – Guitar lessons

Juana Valentino Garcia, grade 5 – Choir

Mercedes Erickson, grade 6 – Saxophone lessons

Mateo Ramey, grade 7 – Guitar lessons

Noelle Delgado Urbaez, grade K – Dance

In 2015, the family of Sansoni created a scholarship to the SCAA in her memory. Sansoni was a youth actress, singer, dancer and musician, and the arts provided a wonderful outlet for her creativity to thrive. Sansoni found self-expression in the arts and her family wants to offer this opportunity to others.

“Every year, we see Vivian’s spirit remain alive through the young talents that are thriving at the Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy,” said Vivian’s father, Brian Sansoni. “The Vivian Christy Sansoni Award offers deserving students wonderful opportunities to learn, grow and enhance their creative abilities that can in turn inspire others for years to come.”

In late spring through early fall each year, the SCAA seeks scholarship nominations from teachers, community members, church leaders and youth mentors within the city of Winchester. All are welcome to nominate a young person for the award.

To be eligible for these scholarships, students must reside within Winchester city limits and have a financial constraint that would not otherwise allow them to be a student at the SCAA. The intent of this award is to offer a student the chance to experience the sense of belonging, excitement and learning that the arts can offer.

The SCAA accepts nominations throughout the year, with the award period typically beginning in September. The scholarships can go to students who have an interest in dance, orchestra, choir and individual lessons in voice and a variety of instruments.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the Vivian Christy Sansoni fund may visit https://advancement.su.edu/vivian-christy-sansoni-scholarship.