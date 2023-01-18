Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news for the love of vivian six students awarded free arts instruction through scholarship
State/National

For the love of Vivian: Six students awarded free arts instruction through scholarship

Crystal Graham
Published:

vivian christy sansoni awardSix students were selected for free arts instruction through a scholarship created by the family of Vivian Christy Sansoni.

The award provides assistance to young performers to attend Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy when financial need prohibits exploration of their talent and creativity.

Students who have received funds this year are:

  • Romari Flores Tolentino, grade 6 – Flute lessons
  • Eduardo Antonino Lopez, grade 8 – Guitar lessons
  • Juana Valentino Garcia, grade 5 – Choir
  • Mercedes Erickson, grade 6 – Saxophone lessons
  • Mateo Ramey, grade 7 – Guitar lessons
  • Noelle Delgado Urbaez, grade K – Dance

In 2015, the family of Sansoni created a scholarship to the SCAA in her memory. Sansoni was a youth actress, singer, dancer and musician, and the arts provided a wonderful outlet for her creativity to thrive. Sansoni found self-expression in the arts and her family wants to offer this opportunity to others.

“Every year, we see Vivian’s spirit remain alive through the young talents that are thriving at the Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy,” said Vivian’s father, Brian Sansoni. “The Vivian Christy Sansoni Award offers deserving students wonderful opportunities to learn, grow and enhance their creative abilities that can in turn inspire others for years to come.”

In late spring through early fall each year, the SCAA seeks scholarship nominations from teachers, community members, church leaders and youth mentors within the city of Winchester. All are welcome to nominate a young person for the award.

To be eligible for these scholarships, students must reside within Winchester city limits and have a financial constraint that would not otherwise allow them to be a student at the SCAA. The intent of this award is to offer a student the chance to experience the sense of belonging, excitement and learning that the arts can offer.

The SCAA accepts nominations throughout the year, with the award period typically beginning in September. The scholarships can go to students who have an interest in dance, orchestra, choir and individual lessons in voice and a variety of instruments.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the Vivian Christy Sansoni fund may visit  https://advancement.su.edu/vivian-christy-sansoni-scholarship.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva basketball
,

Game Notes: Virginia women close out homestand with FSU on Thursday night
Chris Graham
virginia employment commission
,

Novel way to deal with unemployment claim appeals backlog: Make it harder to file an appeal
Chris Graham

Glenn Youngkin used the backlog at the Virginia Employment Commission in acting on appeals on unemployment claims under the Northam administration as a political issue.

,

Charlottesville theater students win national award
Rebecca Barnabi

Theater students from DMR Adventures in Charlottesville won a Freddie G. Excellence in Acting award and other recognition at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta (JTF Atlanta).

homeless man winter
,

Vigil to be held Sunday to call on legislators to address state housing crisis
Crystal Graham
paramount theater
,

Wallflowers to perform live at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on April 30
Crystal Graham
sports analytics
,

JMU Athletics to mark equal opportunity for women in sports with two-hour clinic on Feb. 11
Crystal Graham
virginia
,

VCU poll: Biden, Youngkin both get positive job approval ratings among Virginia voters
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy