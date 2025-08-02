Home ACC Football: How much will Virginia Tech pay ODU for three guarantee games?
ACC, Football

ACC Football: How much will Virginia Tech pay ODU for three guarantee games?

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
football money
Photo: © Scott Maxwell/stock.adobe.com

Virginia Tech will pay ODU $2.87 million per the agreement between the schools’ athletic departments to reconfigure the remainder of their home-and-home football series.

Tech and ODU announced earlier in the week that they had agreed to scrap four of the remaining seven games on the 13-game series schedule they had agreed to in 2012, with the three games that were to be played in Norfolk, in 2027, 2029 and 2031, canceled, along with one game that had been scheduled to be played in Blacksburg in 2028.

ICYMI

The other three games – in 2025, 2026 and 2030 – became guarantee games for ODU, meaning, Virginia Tech will pay ODU to make the trip to Blacksburg.

Per a copy of the July 17 contract obtained by AFP this week, ODU will get $400,000 for the 2025 game, which is on the schedule for Sept. 13.

Tech will pay ODU $1.1 million for the 2026 game, which is on the schedule for Sept. 12.

The final game, set for Sept. 21, 2023, will have Virginia Tech paying ODU $1.275 million.

The agreement between the schools announced this week also includes a trip for the ODU men’s basketball team to Virginia Tech no later than the 2027-2028 season.

Per the contract, Tech Athletics will pay ODU $95,000 for that game.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

marijuana joint handcuffs arrest weed drug
Public Safety, Virginia

Hampton Roads: 35 guilty in marijuana trafficking operation at auto lot

Crystal Graham
klines dairy bar dog days of summer
Local

Dog Days of Summer: Support a good cause with purchase of a pup cup

Crystal Graham

If you are looking to reward your four-legged friend for being a good boy, Kline’s Dairy Bar is giving you more reasons to do so.

sydney sweeney
U.S. & World

MAGA is working itself into a lather over Sydney Sweeney, ‘great jeans’

Chris Graham

MAGA is pretending that progressives are up in arms over the Sydney Sweeney “great jeans” ad, which, credit to American Eagle, I guess, because at least their ad campaign is generating buzz.

donald trump
Economy, Politics, U.S. & World

Trump fires the BLS Commish: The economy is about to take off now

Chris Graham
trans healthcare
Health, Politics, Virginia

VCU Health joins UVA Health in ending gender-affirming care for trans teens

Chris Graham
natures crossing technology center waynesboro 64 aerial
Local

Waynesboro leaders look to Nature’s Crossing to draw tech, manufacturing jobs to city

Crystal Graham
How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 In Wisconsin
Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 In Wisconsin

Jared Oliver

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status