Virginia Tech will pay ODU $2.87 million per the agreement between the schools’ athletic departments to reconfigure the remainder of their home-and-home football series.

Tech and ODU announced earlier in the week that they had agreed to scrap four of the remaining seven games on the 13-game series schedule they had agreed to in 2012, with the three games that were to be played in Norfolk, in 2027, 2029 and 2031, canceled, along with one game that had been scheduled to be played in Blacksburg in 2028.

The other three games – in 2025, 2026 and 2030 – became guarantee games for ODU, meaning, Virginia Tech will pay ODU to make the trip to Blacksburg.

Per a copy of the July 17 contract obtained by AFP this week, ODU will get $400,000 for the 2025 game, which is on the schedule for Sept. 13.

Tech will pay ODU $1.1 million for the 2026 game, which is on the schedule for Sept. 12.

The final game, set for Sept. 21, 2023, will have Virginia Tech paying ODU $1.275 million.

The agreement between the schools announced this week also includes a trip for the ODU men’s basketball team to Virginia Tech no later than the 2027-2028 season.

Per the contract, Tech Athletics will pay ODU $95,000 for that game.