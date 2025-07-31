Home ODU, Virginia Tech cancel scheduled football games in 2027, 2028, 2029, 2031
ACC, Football

ODU, Virginia Tech cancel scheduled football games in 2027, 2028, 2029, 2031

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
college football
Photo: © razihusin/stock.adobe.com

ODU and Virginia Tech have amended the schedule to their football dates, canceling four games, including three in Norfolk, and converting the three remaining games in Blacksburg into guarantee games for ODU Athletics.

The guarantee games – in 2025, 2026 and 2030 – “will allow ODU to support our football program and student-athletes at a much higher level than had we left the contract as it stood. It also allows us to construct a more balanced non-conference football schedule that will benefit our program and our fans,” ODU Athletics Director Bud Selig said.

The deal that now has Tech paying ODU for the three games left on the series schedule cancels games that had been slated to be played in Norfolk in 2027, 2029 and 2031, and one game that had been scheduled in Blacksburg in 2028.

The agreement will also have ODU playing a men’s basketball game at Virginia Tech no later than the 2027-2028 season.

“As we continue to evaluate and align our future non-conference schedules with the evolving landscape of college football, we’ve made a strategic decision, mutually agreed upon by both programs, to alter the number of games in the series,” Tech AD Whit Babcock said.

“We’re grateful for the competitive games we’ve shared, and we appreciate the flexibility and partnership from Old Dominion as we work to adapt in this new environment,” Babcock said.

Virginia Tech has a 4-2 advantage in the Tech-ODU football series, including a 37-17 win in Norfolk in 2024.

Both of ODU’s wins were in Norfolk – a 49-35 upset in 2018 that marked the program’s first win over a Power 5 opponent and first win over an FBS ranked opponent, and a 20-17 win in the 2022 season opener.

The 2025 game between the two is on the schedule for Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

tyler jones uva football
Football, Go 'Hoos

The focus for UVA Football GM Tyler Jones: ‘Making data-informed decisions’

Chris Graham
Virginia beach oceanfront
Public Safety, Virginia

Developing: One person dead after apparent drowning in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham

One person is dead after an apparent drowning this morning at Virginia Beach in the area of 16th Street on the boardwalk.

school bus student children backpack
Education, Local

Lexington: Food Lion foundation donates $5K to Washington & Lee’s backpack program

Rebecca Barnabi

The Campus Kitchen at Washington and Lee (CKWL) has received $5,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.

tv
Wrestling

Review: AEW ‘Dynamite’ features Adam Page-Jon Moxley world title rematch

Ray Petree
Arts, Education, Local

Staunton: Art Hive to host Back-to-School event Saturday for teachers, students

Rebecca Barnabi
woman soldier depression
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

U.S. Senate committee moves bill forward to renew veterans suicide program

Rebecca Barnabi
tony elliott
Football, Go 'Hoos

Tony Elliott: ‘I ain’t worried about what they say in the preseason’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status