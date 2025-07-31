ODU and Virginia Tech have amended the schedule to their football dates, canceling four games, including three in Norfolk, and converting the three remaining games in Blacksburg into guarantee games for ODU Athletics.

The guarantee games – in 2025, 2026 and 2030 – “will allow ODU to support our football program and student-athletes at a much higher level than had we left the contract as it stood. It also allows us to construct a more balanced non-conference football schedule that will benefit our program and our fans,” ODU Athletics Director Bud Selig said.

The deal that now has Tech paying ODU for the three games left on the series schedule cancels games that had been slated to be played in Norfolk in 2027, 2029 and 2031, and one game that had been scheduled in Blacksburg in 2028.

The agreement will also have ODU playing a men’s basketball game at Virginia Tech no later than the 2027-2028 season.

“As we continue to evaluate and align our future non-conference schedules with the evolving landscape of college football, we’ve made a strategic decision, mutually agreed upon by both programs, to alter the number of games in the series,” Tech AD Whit Babcock said.

“We’re grateful for the competitive games we’ve shared, and we appreciate the flexibility and partnership from Old Dominion as we work to adapt in this new environment,” Babcock said.

Virginia Tech has a 4-2 advantage in the Tech-ODU football series, including a 37-17 win in Norfolk in 2024.

Both of ODU’s wins were in Norfolk – a 49-35 upset in 2018 that marked the program’s first win over a Power 5 opponent and first win over an FBS ranked opponent, and a 20-17 win in the 2022 season opener.

The 2025 game between the two is on the schedule for Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.