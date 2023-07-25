Countries
Fishersville branch of Augusta County Library closed Aug. 3, limited access on Aug. 4

Rebecca Barnabi
(© Sergey Nivens – stock.adobe.com)

Augusta County Library’s Fishersville Main Library will be closed to the public Thursday, Aug. 3, for building maintenance.

Curbside services will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons may request curbside services by calling 540-949-6354 or 540-885-3961.

Patrons will have limited access to the library on Friday, Aug. 4. The Young Adult and Children’s area of the building will be closed to the public, while the library’s adult browsing areas, computers, meeting rooms, book sale and other services (such as printing, copying, faxing, scanning, notary, etc.) will remain open and available for patrons.

Normal operating hours will resume in Fishersville on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, with six additional locations in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.

