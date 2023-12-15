Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home First Day Hikes: Virginians encouraged to enjoy state parks tradition on January 1
Arts & Media, Health, Virginia

First Day Hikes: Virginians encouraged to enjoy state parks tradition on January 1

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
hiking in woods
(© Syda Productions – stock.adobe.com)

Adventure awaits in Virginia State Parks, including a tradition of First Day Hikes, which gets individuals outside and exercising on January 1.

First Day Hikes are the perfect opportunity to get some exercise, explore outdoors and connect with nature all while enjoying the park’s unique beauty this season.

This year more than 1,000 hikes are available in state parks around the country. Activities vary from park to park, but all aim to create a fun experience for the whole family. Savor the beauty of the natural, cultural and historical resources Virginia State Parks offer, and be inspired to take advantage of the local treasures throughout the year.

Parking is free at all Virginia State Parks on Jan. 1, 2024, and visitors to each park will receive a celebratory First Day Hike sticker while supplies last.

Whether you prefer to partake in a solo adventure or want to join in on the fun of ranger-led hikes and activities, the parks have you covered with numerous ways to help elevate your experience during your visit. Most parks offer more than one guided hike or program during the day, so be sure to visit the park web page for more information.

Some parks to consider for your First Day Hike:

America’s State Parks hopes to make 2024 a record-breaking year as the annual event approaches major milestones, including inching closer to 1 million miles hiked and 500,000 participants in the program’s history.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 VADOC closing Augusta Correctional Center, two other state prisons, in 2024
2 Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces strategy to improve youth mental health in Virginia
3 Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’
4 Risk American families, workers cannot afford: Spanberger pushes USPS on mail delivery delays
5 Warner, Kaine address issues with proposed Alexandria pro-sports arena deal

Latest News

large dog in black and white
Cops & Courts, U.S. & World

Two New Jersey men face charges of dog fighting in multi-state collective

Rebecca Barnabi
albemarle county armed robbery tobacco mart
Cops & Courts, Local

Albemarle County Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in armed robbery

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County Police detectives are looking for the public’s help identifying a black male who committed armed robbery at the Tobacco Express on Rio Road this morning.

Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Hazardous to public health: Congresswoman Wexton pushes EPA to regulate TCE

Rebecca Barnabi

A final risk determination for Trichloroethylene released last year details how exposure to TCE is tied to diseases like Parkinson’s Disease.

virginia map
Climate, Politics, Virginia

‘Steadfast commitment’: Investment of $500M will work to preserve Virginia’s natural resources

Rebecca Barnabi
steph curry ty jerome
Sports

Mailbag: Latest on the Ty Jerome ankle injury, Poindexter at Penn State

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Two males shot on Rosetta Street in Richmond; one died at local hospital

Crystal Graham
Young woman taking photos in the red car
Arts & Media, Virginia

Most Instagram-worthy spot in Virginia? Study looks at beaches, history and environment

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy