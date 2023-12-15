First Day Hikes: Virginians encouraged to enjoy state parks tradition on January 1

Adventure awaits in Virginia State Parks, including a tradition of First Day Hikes, which gets individuals outside and exercising on January 1.

First Day Hikes are the perfect opportunity to get some exercise, explore outdoors and connect with nature all while enjoying the park’s unique beauty this season.

This year more than 1,000 hikes are available in state parks around the country. Activities vary from park to park, but all aim to create a fun experience for the whole family. Savor the beauty of the natural, cultural and historical resources Virginia State Parks offer, and be inspired to take advantage of the local treasures throughout the year.

Parking is free at all Virginia State Parks on Jan. 1, 2024, and visitors to each park will receive a celebratory First Day Hike sticker while supplies last.

Whether you prefer to partake in a solo adventure or want to join in on the fun of ranger-led hikes and activities, the parks have you covered with numerous ways to help elevate your experience during your visit. Most parks offer more than one guided hike or program during the day, so be sure to visit the park web page for more information.

Some parks to consider for your First Day Hike:

America’s State Parks hopes to make 2024 a record-breaking year as the annual event approaches major milestones, including inching closer to 1 million miles hiked and 500,000 participants in the program’s history.