Fifth largest Powerball jackpot possible tonight; estimated at $810 million

The next Powerball jackpot is estimated at $810 million with the drawing scheduled for tonight.

There was no jackpot winner Saturday night. The winning numbers in the Saturday, Dec. 30, drawing were white balls 10, 11, 26, 27, 34 and red Powerball 7. The Power Play multiplier was 4X.

The estimated jackpot for the Jan. 1 drawing ranks as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

“We’re excited to offer our players a jackpot of this magnitude to kick off the New Year,” said Drew Svitko, Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “While New Year’s is a time of celebration, we kindly remind our players to play responsibly. Let’s keep the fun in playing the game. It only takes one ticket to win.”

If a player wins the jackpot in the Jan. 1 drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $810 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $408.9 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

While there was no jackpot winner in the final Powerball drawing of 2023, five tickets won $1 million prizes by matching all five white balls drawn. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Colorado, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Two tickets, sold in Texas and West Virginia, matched all five white balls and doubled their winnings to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

There were also 67 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 20 tickets that won $200,000 prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize. Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

