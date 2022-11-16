Federal grant awarded to Virginia to close broadband availability gap

The National Telecommunications Information Administration is awarding a Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Planning Grant to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

The award, totaling $4,999,975.50, was announced by Congressman A. Donald McEachin of Virginia on Wednesday, and will support the “Commonwealth Connect Plan.”

Virginia’s “Commonwealth Connect Plan” is a plan to close the broadband availability gap and develop a Five-Year Action Plan, according to a press release. The BEAD Planning Grant will help provide technical assistance to potential subgrantees, including through workshops and events; establish, operate, or increase capacity of a broadband offices to oversee programs and deployment; and cover costs associated with capacity building at the local and regional levels or contracted support.

“I am thrilled to see this sizable federal investment being delivered to our district. Since coming to Congress, I have been fighting to help close the digital divide in our district and ensure all Virginians have access to affordable, high-speed internet,” McEachin said in the press release Wednesday. “In today’s increasingly digital age, broadband access is more of a necessity than ever before. These federal funds will support the crucial planning and development stages for more robust broadband infrastructure and deployment for our rural and underserved populations. I will continue to do what I can at the federal level to support our localities and deliver reliable, high-speed internet to every Virginian.”