Farm Credit of the Virginias gives $15,000 to local charities

Farm Credit of the Virginias helped a number of local organizations meet their year-end donation goals – dividing $15,000 among 25 charities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.

The annual donation was made on behalf of Farm Credit of the Virginias’ customer-owners and business affiliates.

“Our association is proud to support these organizations and their meaningful contributions to the communities we serve,” said Brad Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of Farm Credit of the Virginias. “Each of the organizations that were selected bring together good people to strengthen our rural communities and achieve a greater common good. Most importantly, we cherish the opportunity to support these organizations on behalf of our customer-owners, without whom our contributions would not be possible.”

The following charitable organizations received a donation from the cooperative:

Renewing Homes of Greater Augusta – Staunton

Valley Open Doors Homeless Shelter – Harrisonburg

Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County – Harrisonburg

Hoofbeats Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc. – Lexington

Albemarle County 4-H – Charlottesville

Boulder Crest Foundation – Bluemont

Fauquier Education Farm – Warrenton

Orange County Animal Shelter – Orange

Culpeper Toy Chest – Culpeper

Grace A LOT Ministries – Chatham

Jane Jones Food Pantry – South Boston

Society of St. Andrews – Big Island

Bedford Farmer’s Market – Bedford

We Care of Franklin County – Rocky Mount

Minority Veterans and Farmers of the Piedmont – Brandy Station

Virginia Tech Chapter of Cultivating Change Foundation – Blacksburg

Wythe County Social Services – Wytheville

The Barns at Blue Mountain – Abingdon

Bonsack Baptist Church – Roanoke

Mineral County Family Resource Network Toys for Joy – Keyser, WV

Savannah’s Closet – Ravenswood, WV

Preston County Workshop – Reedsville, WV

Harrison County Livestock Association – Lost Creek, WV

Toys for Happiness – Moorefield, WV

Toys for Tots – Rainelle, WV

For more information, visit www.FarmCreditofVirginias.com.