Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news farm credit of the virginias gives 15000 to local charities
News & Views

Farm Credit of the Virginias gives $15,000 to local charities

Crystal Graham
Published:

farm credit of virginiasFarm Credit of the Virginias helped a number of local organizations meet their year-end donation goals – dividing $15,000 among 25 charities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.

The annual donation was made on behalf of Farm Credit of the Virginias’ customer-owners and business affiliates.

“Our association is proud to support these organizations and their meaningful contributions to the communities we serve,” said Brad Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of Farm Credit of the Virginias. “Each of the organizations that were selected bring together good people to strengthen our rural communities and achieve a greater common good. Most importantly, we cherish the opportunity to support these organizations on behalf of our customer-owners, without whom our contributions would not be possible.”

The following charitable organizations received a donation from the cooperative:

  • Renewing Homes of Greater Augusta – Staunton
  • Valley Open Doors Homeless Shelter – Harrisonburg
  • Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County – Harrisonburg
  • Hoofbeats Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc. – Lexington
  • Albemarle County 4-H – Charlottesville
  • Boulder Crest Foundation – Bluemont
  • Fauquier Education Farm – Warrenton
  • Orange County Animal Shelter – Orange
  • Culpeper Toy Chest – Culpeper
  • Grace A LOT Ministries – Chatham
  • Jane Jones Food Pantry – South Boston
  • Society of St. Andrews – Big Island
  • Bedford Farmer’s Market – Bedford
  • We Care of Franklin County – Rocky Mount
  • Minority Veterans and Farmers of the Piedmont – Brandy Station
  • Virginia Tech Chapter of Cultivating Change Foundation –  Blacksburg
  • Wythe County Social Services – Wytheville
  • The Barns at Blue Mountain – Abingdon
  • Bonsack Baptist Church – Roanoke
  • Mineral County Family Resource Network Toys for Joy – Keyser, WV
  • Savannah’s Closet – Ravenswood, WV
  • Preston County Workshop – Reedsville, WV
  • Harrison County Livestock Association – Lost Creek, WV
  • Toys for Happiness – Moorefield, WV
  • Toys for Tots – Rainelle, WV

For more information, visit www.FarmCreditofVirginias.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

package thefts

Albemarle County: Police make arrest in connection with reported package larcenies
Chris Graham
tony bennett

Tony Bennett searching for answers as to how to get #6 Virginia back on track
Chris Graham

I’d put Virginia’s November up against anybody else’s in the country. The December ‘Hoos look more like last year’s group that finished its season in the NIT.

cutting real christmas tree

Real Christmas trees better choice for environment than artificial trees
Crystal Graham

Whether your family buys a fake tree or visits a local farm to buy a real tree, it's important to understand the environmental significance of your choice.

smoke alarm

Get prepared now for pending winter storms, potential power outages
Crystal Graham
tony elliott

Virginia lands former Clemson tailback Kobe Pace from the transfer portal
Chris Graham
house for sale

Virginia home sales register sharp decline; rent prices also down from last year
Crystal Graham
christmas tree recycling

It’s apparently not too early to think through your Christmas tree recycling
Chris Graham