Farm Credit of the Virginias gives $15,000 to local charities
Farm Credit of the Virginias helped a number of local organizations meet their year-end donation goals – dividing $15,000 among 25 charities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.
The annual donation was made on behalf of Farm Credit of the Virginias’ customer-owners and business affiliates.
“Our association is proud to support these organizations and their meaningful contributions to the communities we serve,” said Brad Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of Farm Credit of the Virginias. “Each of the organizations that were selected bring together good people to strengthen our rural communities and achieve a greater common good. Most importantly, we cherish the opportunity to support these organizations on behalf of our customer-owners, without whom our contributions would not be possible.”
The following charitable organizations received a donation from the cooperative:
- Renewing Homes of Greater Augusta – Staunton
- Valley Open Doors Homeless Shelter – Harrisonburg
- Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County – Harrisonburg
- Hoofbeats Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc. – Lexington
- Albemarle County 4-H – Charlottesville
- Boulder Crest Foundation – Bluemont
- Fauquier Education Farm – Warrenton
- Orange County Animal Shelter – Orange
- Culpeper Toy Chest – Culpeper
- Grace A LOT Ministries – Chatham
- Jane Jones Food Pantry – South Boston
- Society of St. Andrews – Big Island
- Bedford Farmer’s Market – Bedford
- We Care of Franklin County – Rocky Mount
- Minority Veterans and Farmers of the Piedmont – Brandy Station
- Virginia Tech Chapter of Cultivating Change Foundation – Blacksburg
- Wythe County Social Services – Wytheville
- The Barns at Blue Mountain – Abingdon
- Bonsack Baptist Church – Roanoke
- Mineral County Family Resource Network Toys for Joy – Keyser, WV
- Savannah’s Closet – Ravenswood, WV
- Preston County Workshop – Reedsville, WV
- Harrison County Livestock Association – Lost Creek, WV
- Toys for Happiness – Moorefield, WV
- Toys for Tots – Rainelle, WV
