Culture

Eli Lev to perform at The Garage in Charlottesville on May 12

Crystal Graham
Published date:
eli lev garage
Eli Lev

Rising singer-songwriter Eli Lev will perform in Charlottesville at The Garage on May 12 at 7 p.m.

Lev pens lyrics and melodies for everyday enlightenment – songs that resonate because they’re heartfelt, earthy and offer the wisdom he’s gained through lifelong travel and self-discovery.

His latest project, an EP called “Walk.Talk.Dance.Sing” was inspired by the events of the pandemic and explores the range of emotions that we all went through as a society and individuals.

His previous release, “The Four Directions Project,” imaginatively and intrepidly connects spheres and generations within a body of work that is irresistibly uplifting, emotionally resonant and down-to-earth.

A cross between The Avett Brothers and The Lumineers, Lev has opened for both Shooter Jennings and Lee DeWyze, performed at The Kennedy Center and 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. Lev has performed in numerous states as well as Australia, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom.

“Eli Lev is the consummate professional and has been one of my top performing artists over the years as venues continue to ask for him back year after year” said Amber Foster with Last Call Entertainment.

The Garage is located on 1st Street between Market and Jefferson Streets in Charlottesville.

For more information on the venue, visit http://www.thegaragecville.com/

For more information on Lev, visit https://elilevmusic.bandcamp.com/album/walk-talk-dance-sing

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

