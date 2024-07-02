Countries
State/National

Election 2024: Sen. Kaine continues ‘Salute to Service’ tour with roundtables, parades

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
tim kaine
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine

Sen. Tim Kaine continues his “Salute to Service” tour, during which he is honoring public servants, with a roundtable of teachers in Spotsylvania County tomorrow.

The roundtable will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon at Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 8740 Courthouse Rd., Spotsylvania.

An ice cream social for public servants will be held in Fredericksburg and a roundtable with veteran small business owners in Woodbridge. Kaine will meet with teachers, firefighters, veterans and small business owners to talk about how he is standing up for all Virginians in the U.S. Senate. The ice cream social will be held at Co. 1 Falmouth, 250 Butler Rd., Fredericksburg from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The roundtable with veteran small business owners will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Market Place, 15001 Potomac Town Pl, No. 130, Woodbridge.

On the 4th of July, Kaine will celebrate Independence Day at parades in Great Falls, Fairfax City and Dale City. He will attend the Great Falls Fourth of July Hometown Celebration Little Patriots Parade, the City of Fairfax Independence Day Parade, and the Dale City July 4th Family Fun Day. He looks forward to celebrating the birth of American democracy with Virginians.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

