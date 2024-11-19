Eastern Mennonite University senior Meredith Lehman is Rhodes Scholar for 2025

Eastern Mennonite University senior Meredith Lehman, from Dover, Ohio, has been named a recipient of the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship.

Lehman was one of only 32 students in the U.S. chosen from a pool of nearly 3,000 applicants who were selected to become a Rhodes Scholar for 2025. The program provides scholarships covering all expenses for student-scholars to study at Oxford University.

The award, considered to be the most prized international scholarship for American college graduates, was established in 1903 through the final will and bequest of Cecil John Rhodes. Award criteria includes the highest level of academic excellence, integrity of character, interest in and respect for fellow beings, and a student’s ability to lead.

Lehman is excited about the opportunities that the Rhodes scholarship will provide and intends to pursue a Master of Philosophy in International Relations at Oxford.

“I hope to someday work as a bridge builder between science and policy, particularly in international spaces,” she said.

A double major in Biology and Political Science with a Chemistry minor, Lehman is an accomplished tutor, recipient of several top academic awards, and has already compiled an impressive research portfolio with several publications under review. Her research on drug delivery systems for anticancer drugs has been funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF).

During the summer of 2023, Lehman was part of a six-student undergraduate research team in North Queensland, Australia. Dr. Jim Yoder, Professor of Biology; Director of Biology, Chemistry & Environmental Science Programs; and trip co-leader described Lehman as “level headed, dependable and meticulous in her work in both laboratory and field settings,” and called her research and publication record “extraordinary.”

“Any person who meets Meredith will instantly recognize her sharp intellect and outstanding leadership which stems from her deep commitment to working for the common good and serving others,” Dr. Ji Eun Kim, associate professor of Political Science, said.

During her time as president of both EMU’s Student Government Association and award-winning Young Democrats Club, Lehman has been a persistent and passionate leader in the diversity, equity and inclusion space at EMU, including around issues of human rights and climate justice. She was chosen to join the President’s Cabinet in 2022-23 as “the student voice” for the creation of the university strategic plan.

“From working with advancement to raise money for diversity, equity and inclusion grants, partnering with faculty and designers to create a sustainable fashion design course, to assisting as a legal intern for asylum seekers and elementary students for whom English is a second language, Meredith has been a voice for equity, peace and justice in Harrisonburg, Va.; Washington, D.C.; and her hometown in Ohio,” EMU President Susan Huxman said.

Lehman will become part of a legacy of changemaking alumni, including Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee MA ’07, renowned peace activist, trained social worker and women’s rights advocate who graduated from EMU’s Center for Justice and Peacebuilding (CJP).

“This amazing opportunity is truly a product of the EMU community and all of its incredible people … faculty and staff have empowered me to pursue knowledge and critical thinking and to also exercise empathy and compassion,” Lehman said.

EMU emphasizes academic excellence, peace and justice, and an active faith. Founded in 1917 in Harrisonburg, EMU is an educational institution of Mennonite Church USA serving undergraduate, graduate and seminary students of diverse religious and cultural backgrounds.