Dukes Ride: JMU students encouraged to opt for public transportation on April 16

Dukes Ride, a campaign through JMU Alternative Transportation, is hosting a pop-up event in collaboration with the Office of Off-Campus Life.

The event will be held at the Student Success Center bus stop on Wednesday, April 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30

p.m.

James Madison University students are encouraged to consider sustainable transportation options by riding the bus rather than relying on single-occupancy vehicles for their commutes. Riding the bus on JMU campus is free and open to students.

According to Emily Hill, a junior student in the School of Communication Studies and a member of the Dukes Ride team, fun activities are prepared for students during the event.

”Students who attend the event can enjoy complimentary refreshments and snacks while spinning a prize wheel for a chance to win exclusive Dukes Ride merchandise, gift cards to popular local spots and more. An interactive giveaway will also offer students the opportunity to win a $50 gift card generously donated by the JMU Bookstore,” Hill said.

The event highlights how the bus system provides an efficient and convenient way to commute.

“The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation buses are an easy and convenient way to travel to, from and on campus,” Valerie Kramer, Alternative Transportation Manager and Dukes Ride team member, said.

The HDPT provides bus services to JMU. The JMU routes are specifically designed to connect major off-campus housing areas with key campus locations, offering students a reliable and convenient transportation option.

“As someone who prioritizes saving time and money, the bus system is great. I don’t have to bother with parking or campus traffic,” JMU senior Serena Philipson said.

The routes are quick and reliable.

“Many routes run on 20-30 minute loops, making the bus a dependable option for students with busy schedules,” Kramer said.

Dukes Ride encourages students to follow the campaign on Instagram @getaroundjmu and visit the Dukes Ride website to learn more about available bus routes and transportation options.