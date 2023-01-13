Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news dont dismiss aew bankroller shad khan in the race to see who ends up buying wwe
Sports

Don’t dismiss AEW bankroller Shad Khan in the race to see who ends up buying WWE

Chris Graham
Published:
business money
(© SkyLine – stock.adobe.com)

Shad Khan, who is reportedly among those interested in buying WWE, certainly has the means, with a net worth at an estimated $11.6 billion, to pull a deal together.

But Khan, whose son, Tony, launched WWE competitor All Elite Wrestling in 2019, would need partners, with WWE sitting at a market cap of $6.6 billion.

Which is to say, the Khans aren’t buying WWE with their money; like everybody else in this game, they’d need help.

A big part of the reason for that is Vince McMahon, the founder of WWE who has muscled his way back into control of the company after a forced retirement last summer in the wake of reports that he’d paid millions to quietly settle a slew of sexual misconduct claims, is surely going to want more than the market cap.

To that end, rumors were floated out earlier this week that the Saudi Arabia Royal Investment Fund is also among those interested in buying WWE, and if the RIF’s actions in overpaying to try to launch a competitor to the PGA Tour are any indication, the sky will be the limit if an offer were to come from there.

Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, which has had a broadcast relationship with WWE since the 1980s, is also going to be interested, as will be the case with Fox, which is paying WWE more than $200 million a year to broadcast the weekly “Smackdown” WWE show.

Disney, the parent company of ESPN, could also be a player, as it was when UFC’s media rights came up in 2019, and ESPN snatched them up for a cool $300 million per.

This is all context for the reports you’re reading about the Khans, the progenitors of AEW, being interested in buying WWE.

Of course they’re interested, but lots of people with the money to be able to make it work are interested in at least kicking the tires on WWE.

All we really know right now with respect to Shad Khan, then, is that he has the means, he has a history of investing in sports teams – he owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaquars and the English Premier League’s Fulham FC, in addition to AEW, which Shad Khan bankrolled.

And, yes, the last time a major pro wrestling company came on the market, back in 2000 and 2001, World Championship Wrestling, founded by billionaire Ted Turner, being the prize there, there was rampant speculation about myriad media conglomerates being the favorites, and the company ended up in the hands of McMahon, who announced the move in a shocking appearance on WCW’s flagship show, “Monday Nitro.”

I wouldn’t bet on Tony Khan being able to make a similar shock cameo on “Raw” or “Smackdown” anytime soon, but yes, the Khans are in the game.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

us politics congress
,

Congress should investigate the Justice Department: But not to score partisan political points
Chris Graham
elite vs. death triangle

Analysis: AEW did a better job keeping its ‘Dynamite’ viewers this week
Chris Graham

A disturbing recent trend in the quarter-hour ratings for AEW’s flagship “Dynamite” show had its viewer numbers dropping dramatically throughout the show.

mega millions jackpot

$1.35B Mega Millions drawing tonight; ticket sales heating up in Virginia
Crystal Graham

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $1.35 billion. In Virginia, ticket sales are heating up ahead of the 11 p.m. drawing.

rivers casino portsmouth logo

Second casino in Virginia scheduled for Jan. 23 grand opening
Crystal Graham
social security
, ,

Ben Cline is coming for your Social Security, Medicare, and seems proud to be doing so
Opinion
Israel

Israel’s leaders seem to be on the march to destroy Israel as we know it
Opinion
police
,

Charlottesville: Bicyclist struck, killed in accident on Ivy Road on Thursday night
Chris Graham