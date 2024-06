The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and other Virginia state agencies are currently experiencing an outage due to a severed fiber optic line.

As a result, DMV online services are currently unavailable, and agency customer service centers closed statewide for the day.

DMV will extend service an additional hour on Monday, June 10, through Thursday, June 13.

DMV customer service centers will be open until 6 p.m. on those days.

Updates will be posted on dmv.virginia.gov.