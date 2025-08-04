Home Developing: Waynesboro Police seek video of road-rage incident, shooting
Crystal Graham
ring video doorbell road-rage camera security
Police are seeking video in an alleged road-rage incident that led to the discharge of a weapon in Waynesboro on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Aug. 3 just before 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Commerce Avenue.

The suspect vehicles in the incident are described as a gray Subaru Impreza and a silver Mercedes C-Class.

Police sent out an alert to Ring camera owners asking for video footage of suspicious activity, people or vehicles in the area.

AFP has reached out to WPD for additional information.

For more information, contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.

