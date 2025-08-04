Demolition of old Gypsy Hill Park Pool begins this week, new pool to open summer 2026

The City of Staunton is set to begin construction on a new pool house at the Gypsy Hill Park Pool and mark the start of a transformative project that will significantly enhance accessibility and modernize facilities for the community.

Demolition of the existing 1958 pool house will begin August 11, following the removal of city equipment and the setup of sediment and erosion controls the week of August 4. Lantz Construction of Rockingham County will lead the construction effort, with completion targeted for May 2026, in time for opening day of the 2026 pool season.

“This is an exciting milestone for our community. The new pool house will be completely accessible at ground level, making it easier for everyone, from young families to seniors to individuals with mobility challenges, to enjoy our community pool,” Staunton Parks and Recreation Director Chris Tuttle said.

The new single-story facility will address longstanding accessibility challenges that required visitors to navigate stairs or a long ramp to reach restrooms and changing areas.

Key features will include:

Ground-level access with direct walkway to pool deck

Individual unisex restrooms providing enhanced privacy and security for families

Covered concession area and improved kitchen for better service

More storage space for pool equipment

Modern design meeting current building codes and accessibility standards

The original pool house required replacement due to structural issues, including corroding steel joists, deteriorating exterior walls and outdated fixtures that no longer met building codes.

“Municipal pools like Gypsy Hill Park serve as vital community assets. They provide affordable recreation, host family celebrations and offer adult lap swimming and water safety instruction. This investment allows these benefits to continue for generations to come,” Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard said.

While construction is underway, visitors to Gypsy Hill Park may experience occasional disruptions. Constitution Drive may require temporary closures during certain phases of construction, though the road is expected to remain open during initial demolition work.

Construction will start in early August with the hope that the new facility will be ready for the opening of the 2026 pool season.

The city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 8, near the current pool house in Gypsy Hill Park.

Related stories:

Staunton City Council to continue discussions of facilities, pool fee increases

Staunton: City staff find solutions to ensure opening of Gypsy Hill Park Pool for 2025