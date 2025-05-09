Home Staunton: City staff find solutions to ensure opening of Gypsy Hill Park Pool for 2025
Staunton: City staff find solutions to ensure opening of Gypsy Hill Park Pool for 2025

Rebecca Barnabi
Residents and non-residents enjoy a summer day at Gypsy Hill Park pool. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

The new design for Gypsy Hill Park‘s pool house is ready, but not in time for the 2025 pool season in Staunton.

As the city awaits bids for the project on May 19, residents will see changes at the pool house when it opens May 24.

Staunton Director of Parks & Recreation Chris Tuttle said at Staunton City Council‘s regular meeting Thursday night that an annual inspection of the pool house in November 2023 revealed structural issues. Repairs were made so that the building could remain operational for the 2024 summer season, however, the next annual inspection “showed some more significant areas of concern.”

Until a new pool house is built and hopefully ready for the 2026 summer season, the women’s restroom inside the pool house, the stairs coming down from the back of the pool house and the rear patio will be off limits.

“The safety of our community is our top priority,” Tuttle said in a press release Friday. “We had hoped the current pool house would serve us through one more summer, but our recent inspection this spring identified several areas that cannot be safely used. We’re implementing solutions to ensure our community can still enjoy the pool this summer while we prepare for construction of a new facility.”

The men’s restroom will be relabeled for women and additional portable restrooms will be made available onsite. Temporary outdoor handwashing and rinse stations will be installed.

The main ticket booth and entry will remain operational.

The rear staircase from the pool house to the pool deck will be closed and guests will use the existing ADA-accessible ramp as the primary access point to the pool deck.

Pool party rentals will not be available for the 2025 summer season.

“We understand how important the Gypsy Hill Park Pool is to our community. These temporary modifications will allow us to open this summer while we transition to a modern facility that will better serve Staunton for decades to come,” Tuttle said in the press release.

Tuttle told city council that staff will do what they can to keep the pool and pool house open for residents during the 2025 summer season.

“So that’s the situation we’re in. We’re going to make it work,” Tuttle said.

Councilmember Jeff Overholtzer asked how much the temporary accommodations will cost the city. Tuttle said that a restroom trailer could cost between $35,000 and $50,000, but staff is inclined to buy portable toilets for $14,000.

“Every day at the pool is like a special event,” Tuttle said of Gypsy Hill Park Pool.

The city wants to provide nice restrooms for the approximately 600 who enjoy the pool each day on summer weekends.

“Our goal is to get the pool open and have a good season,” Tuttle said.

Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard said that she and other city staff met at the pool to discuss the situation and understand that solutions must be found so that the pool can remain open for summer.

“This pool is so important to the community,” Beauregard said.

More information is available online or call Parks & Recreation at 540-332-3945.

Staunton City Council to continue discussions of facilities, pool fee increases

