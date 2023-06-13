Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsdeadline gets closer for virginia residents to get real id for air travel more
Virginia

Deadline gets closer for Virginia residents to get REAL ID for air travel, more

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Virginia Driver's License with REAL ID star
Photo courtesy Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

Virginia residents have less than two years now to get a REAL ID from the Department of Motor Vehicles if they want to use their driver’s license for a federal ID to board a domestic flight or visit a military base.

“Many Virginians rely on their state-issued credentials for air travel,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “If you still need to upgrade to a REAL ID, prepare for your visit now by applying online and gathering the necessary documents. When you arrive at DMV, we will do everything we can to deliver a personalized, positive experience that exceeds your expectations.”

The REAL ID credential will be required for air travel beginning May 7, 2025.  In addition to domestic air travel, a REAL ID will also be required for access to secure federal facilities, including military bases.

Since REAL ID is optional, Virginians may continue to use their driver’s license or ID as they always have. The next time they renew their credential, they will receive a license or ID that displays “Federal Limits Apply.” Should they need to board a domestic flight after May 7, 2025, they may use another federally approved form of ID.

A U.S. Passport, a Passport Card, and some military IDs, will also be accepted for federal identification.

To date, the Virginia DMV has issued more than three million REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards.

The Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline multiple times for the REAL ID-compliant driver’s license requirement: the first deadline was Oct. 1, 2020; the second deadline was Oct. 2, 2021; and then May 3, 2023. The most recent extension to 2025 was due in part to backlogs created from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit dmv.virginia.gov/REALID

Recent stories

View additional stories on REAL ID here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia blasts Duke, 12-2: ‘Hoos headed to their sixth appearance in College World Series
2 Notebook: ‘Hoos in three, as Virginia punches its ticket for another trip to Omaha
3 Community support for large animal seizure ‘tremendous,’ volunteers and donations needed
4 Update your presets: WNRN moves radio digits to offer more consistent listening experience
5 DEQ adds Shenandoah Valley, Northern Piedmont to drought watch advisory

Latest News

Virginia ABC
Virginia

Virginia ABC makes changes to prevent retail, internal theft at stores, distribution center

Crystal Graham
U.S./World

Wittman and colleagues aim to take a bite out of sharks and help fishermen

Rebecca Barnabi

The SHARKED Act will establish a task force to work with fisheries management groups to address shark depredation in the U.S.

Local

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank earns highest food rating from national organization

Rebecca Barnabi

Superior is the rating from the American Institute of Baking (AIB) for the four distribution centers of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

health care
Local

Sentara Health provided more than $260m of support to communities last year

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Virginia

Virginia mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher pleads guilty in federal court

Crystal Graham
Gun violence
Local

Augusta County court order aimed at gun violence protestors puts curbs on free speech

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

FredNats Notebook: Streaking Fredericksburg back in Carolina League race

Scott Ratcliffe

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy