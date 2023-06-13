Deadline gets closer for Virginia residents to get REAL ID for air travel, more

Virginia residents have less than two years now to get a REAL ID from the Department of Motor Vehicles if they want to use their driver’s license for a federal ID to board a domestic flight or visit a military base.

“Many Virginians rely on their state-issued credentials for air travel,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “If you still need to upgrade to a REAL ID, prepare for your visit now by applying online and gathering the necessary documents. When you arrive at DMV, we will do everything we can to deliver a personalized, positive experience that exceeds your expectations.”

The REAL ID credential will be required for air travel beginning May 7, 2025. In addition to domestic air travel, a REAL ID will also be required for access to secure federal facilities, including military bases.

Since REAL ID is optional, Virginians may continue to use their driver’s license or ID as they always have. The next time they renew their credential, they will receive a license or ID that displays “Federal Limits Apply.” Should they need to board a domestic flight after May 7, 2025, they may use another federally approved form of ID.

A U.S. Passport, a Passport Card, and some military IDs, will also be accepted for federal identification.

To date, the Virginia DMV has issued more than three million REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards.

The Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline multiple times for the REAL ID-compliant driver’s license requirement: the first deadline was Oct. 1, 2020; the second deadline was Oct. 2, 2021; and then May 3, 2023. The most recent extension to 2025 was due in part to backlogs created from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit dmv.virginia.gov/REALID

Recent stories

View additional stories on REAL ID here.