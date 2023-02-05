Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news dan roberts returns to virginia tourism corporation as vice president of research and strategy
Virginia

Dan Roberts returns to Virginia Tourism Corporation as Vice President of Research and Strategy

Crystal Graham
Published:

dan roberts virginia tourismVirginia Tourism Corporation announced that Dan Roberts has returned to the agency as Vice President of Research and Strategy.

In this role, Roberts will lead the data and analytics and travel research programs for VTC, generating data-driven insights to lead decision making for the entire agency. He will be the technical expert in matters pertaining to tourism statistics and trends, including measuring the effectiveness of VTC’s advertising programs, the performance and trajectory of the tourism economy in Virginia relative to economy-wide and competitive trends, and the tourism economy contribution to the Commonwealth’s economy as a whole.

Roberts will also engage, connect, and educate Virginia’s tourism industry partners on research studies, insights, and trends. This will include the 133 localities across Virginia as well as other key partners within the government, nonprofit, and corporate communities.

“I am very excited to be back with VTC as the travel industry in Virginia looks to set a new foundation of strength,” Roberts said. “Virginia’s competitive assets include its abundance of destinations, attractions, and experiences and I am looking forward to learning from and driving insights across all of the Commonwealth as we continue to support the growth of Virginia’s tourism economy.”

Roberts returns to VTC after working as a senior economist at Tourism Economics providing insights on the intersection of the economy and travel sector. Previously, he was the Director of Research and Market Intelligence for VTC since early 2021.

Prior to VTC, Roberts spent four years with Choice Hotels International, managing property, market, and economic analytics for the company’s Business Intelligence Group. He also consulted for more than three years with global hospitality companies on accounting and finance process optimization, and on loyalty program fraud prevention.

Roberts holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Economics from American University in Washington, D.C., which included coursework abroad at the London School of Economics focusing on economics and government. In his free time, Roberts enjoys traveling around Virginia photographing and learning from the Commonwealth’s numerous historical sites.

“We are thrilled to have Dan Roberts back in this research leadership role at VTC,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “His expertise and passion for promoting travel by translating complex data patterns into powerful insights will ensure that VTC will have the right tools as we explore the ever-changing trends of the tourism industry.”

VTC’s Research Team assists with a wide range of tourism-related data analysis and gathering, including the economic impact of tourism on the state and localities, visitor profiles, market share, consumer trends, and more. The goal of the Research Team is to provide detailed and timely information for those in the Commonwealth who are interested in the travel and tourism industry.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

albemarle county

Albemarle County Office of Housing receives ‘high performer’ recognition from HUD
Crystal Graham
wheelchair in office

Arc of Virginia awarded $200,000 grant for public awareness campaign
Crystal Graham

The Virginia Board for People with Disabilities awarded a $200,000 grant to The Arc of Virginia to create a campaign that increases the public’s awareness of individuals with disabilities and their contributions to the Commonwealth.

podcast
,

Shenandoah Valley farmers launch agricultural podcast
Crystal Graham

With hundreds of free agricultural podcasts exploring relevant topics, farmers have an array of options to keep their minds occupied during farm tasks or relaxation time.

polar plunge 2023

Chill seekers raise $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia at Polar Plunge
Crystal Graham
police car
,

Nelson County sheriff’s deputy injured after being rammed by driver of stolen vehicle
Chris Graham
road

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 6-10
Chris Graham
liberty

Darius McGhee becomes Liberty’s all-time leading scorer in 69-64 defeat
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy