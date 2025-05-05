Bridgewater College’s commencement speaker reinforced to graduates that there is always opportunity and connection even in “times of dissonance and disruption.”

Dr. Jeffrey W. Carter, president of Bethany Theological Seminary in Richmond, Ind., told graduates at the 145 commencement ceremony that success is linked to “a little curiosity.”

“You are commencing into a crazy time of dissonance and disruption. Everything seems to be in flux: the economy, the government, world affairs and even higher education,” Carter said.

“But you are perfectly, uniquely educated for this very moment.”

The degrees were conferred by Dr. David W. Bushman, president of Bridgewater College.

Class of 2025 stats

Bridgewater College recognized 322 undergraduate and 30 master’s students receiving degrees on Saturday during the college’s 145th commencement ceremony.

172 earned bachelor of arts degrees

150 earned bachelor of science degrees

Academic honors:

31 members of the class graduated summa cum laude—the top academic honor which requires students to achieve at least a 3.9 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

53 graduates earned magna cum laude honors—a 3.7 or better average.

61 graduates earned cum laude honors, requiring a 3.4 grade point average

Bridgewater College graduated students from four different master’s programs: