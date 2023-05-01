Traffic alert: City of Staunton to begin spring street paving program on Monday

The City of Staunton is beginning its spring street paving program on Monday, being that it’s May 1.

Over the next couple of months, the streets listed below will be repaved, causing some delays and road closures.

Motorists in the Queen City are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays, detours and minor interruptions.

The exact date, time and sequence of work are unknown, and timing is subject to change as a result of inclement weather conditions and operational delays. Motorists are also encouraged to allow extra travel time for these routes and to be mindful of city workers.

Stonewall Circle from the cut to Green Hills Drive

Residents should be aware that there is a project in the design phase to replace the waterlines underneath Paige and Pierce Streets. Once the waterline replacement project is done, those streets will be placed at the top of the repaving schedule.

Call Public Works at 540.332.3892 with any questions or concerns.