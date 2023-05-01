Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newscity of staunton to begin spring street paving program on monday
Local

Traffic alert: City of Staunton to begin spring street paving program on Monday

Chris Graham
Published date:
staunton va
(© MargJohnsonVA – Shutterstock)

The City of Staunton is beginning its spring street paving program on Monday, being that it’s May 1.

Over the next couple of months, the streets listed below will be repaved, causing some delays and road closures.

Motorists in the Queen City are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays, detours and minor interruptions.

The exact date, time and sequence of work are unknown, and timing is subject to change as a result of inclement weather conditions and operational delays. Motorists are also encouraged to allow extra travel time for these routes and to be mindful of city workers.

  • Stonewall Circle from the cut to Green Hills Drive
  • Rainbow Drive from Copeland Drive to Baldwin Drive
  • View Drive from Commerce Road to Coalter Street
  • Blue Ridge Drive from Braeburn Place to Commerce Road
  • Braeburn Place from Blue Ridge Drive to the dead end
  • Partlow Street from Augusta Street to the dead end
  • Spottswood Road from Coalter Street to Monroe Street
  • Edgewood Road from Coalter Street to Augusta Street
  • Ridgeview Road from Augusta Street to Dogwood Road
  • Hampton Street from Greenville Avenue to Middlebrook Avenue
  • Marquis Street from Hampton Street to Drury Street
  • Maple Street from Bridge Street to the dead end
  • Virginia Avenue from Williams Street to Mt. Elliot Avenue
  • Elliot Avenue from Hendren Avenue to Overlook Road
  • Overlook Road from Mt. Elliot Avenue to Williams Street
  • Williams Street from Frazier Street to Overlook Road
  • Arlington Street from Churchville Avenue to Burnley Drive
  • Lynnhaven Drive from Lambert Street to Lambert Street
  • Springhill Road from Elm Street to Route 262
  • Ridgeway Drive from Skymont Road to the dead end
  • Terrace Street from Cherry Hill Drive to Skymont Road
  • Pine Street from Springhill Road to Lyle Avenue
  • Hevener Street from Churchville Avenue to the dead end
  • Cardinal Street from Hillcrest Drive to Hudson Avenue
  • Whitehall Avenue from Craig Drive to Hudson Avenue
  • Englewood Drive from Craigmont Road to Churchville Avenue
  • Craigmont Road from Englewood Drive to the Public Works compound

Residents should be aware that there is a project in the design phase to replace the waterlines underneath Paige and Pierce Streets. Once the waterline replacement project is done, those streets will be placed at the top of the repaving schedule.

Call Public Works at 540.332.3892 with any questions or concerns.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro leaders never sanctioned Jim Wood: They, instead, went all in on his hate
2 Youngkin wraps week of photo-ops in Asia with visit to War Memorial of Korea
3 Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
4 UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure
5 Three ODU players taken in 2023 NFL Draft: UVA, VT, Liberty get one each

Latest News

100 black men of central virginia
Local

100 Black Men of Central Virginia announces 2023 college scholarship recipients

Chris Graham
keytaon thompson
Sports

UVA wideout Keytaon Thompson signs rookie free-agent deal with Detroit

Chris Graham

Former Virginia wideout Keytaon Thompson has signed a rookie free-agent deal with the Detroit Lions.

police
Local

Albemarle County Police pursuit ends in crash that injures two people

Chris Graham

A 23-year-old Albemarle County man fleeing a traffic stop caused a three-vehicle accident on Route 29 on Sunday that injured two people.

uva duke baseball
Sports

Virginia drops Sunday series finale to Duke, 7-3: Three weekend series losses in a row

Chris Graham
missing person
Virginia

Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 11-year-old from Crewe

Chris Graham
interstate 95
Virginia

Interstate 95 crash on Sunday takes life of 20-year-old from Disputanta

Chris Graham
uva notre dame
Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: #3 Virginia upends #1 Notre Dame for second time this season

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy