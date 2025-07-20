Home Charlottesville: WV man drove to city for sex with 14-year-old girl, met by cops instead
Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
A West Virginia man is in custody after an undercover sting online that led him to Barracks Road in Charlottesville to meet a 14-year-old girl.

Anthony Ryan Bates, 46, from Martinsburg, W.Va., is being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail following his arrest on Friday.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, Bates began chatting online with a detective posing as a 14-year-old girl on Thursday. Bates arranged to meet the girl in Charlottesville, allegedly to engage in sexual activity.

On Friday, he was apprehended in the parking lot of the Barracks Road Shopping Center, a predetermined location that Bates agreed to for the meeting.

Bates was taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with the following:

  • One count of §18.2-374.3 (B) – Use of Communications Systems While Taking Indecent Liberties with a Minor
  • Two counts of §18.2-374.3 (C) – Use of Communications Systems for Solicitation of a Minor.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

