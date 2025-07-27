A troubled man attending a church service in Charlottesville this morning stood up and physically assaulted multiple members of the congregation.

The incident took place at 9:45 a.m. at Saint Paul’s Memorial Church at 1701 University Avenue.

The individual, Philip Salkowe, was taken into custody and has been charged with seven counts of assault and battery.

Despite the assault, no serious injuries were sustained during the incident.

Chief of Police Michael Kochis commended the “brave actions of the congregants who intervened quickly to prevent more serious injuries.”

Church members reportedly restrained Salkowe until police arrived on scene.

Salkowe is no stranger to law enforcement. He has faced numerous charges in Charlottesville and Orange County dating back to 2023 including intoxication, theft, destruction of property, drugs and trespassing.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information related to the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Video: Previous incidents involving Salkowe