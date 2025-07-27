Home Charlottesville: Troubled man stands up during service, attacks churchgoers
Charlottesville: Troubled man stands up during service, attacks churchgoers

Philip Salkowe church assault
Philip Salkowe

A troubled man attending a church service in Charlottesville this morning stood up and physically assaulted multiple members of the congregation.

The incident took place at 9:45 a.m. at Saint Paul’s Memorial Church at 1701 University Avenue.

The individual, Philip Salkowe, was taken into custody and has been charged with seven counts of assault and battery.

Despite the assault, no serious injuries were sustained during the incident.

Chief of Police Michael Kochis commended the “brave actions of the congregants who intervened quickly to prevent more serious injuries.”

Church members reportedly restrained Salkowe until police arrived on scene.

Salkowe is no stranger to law enforcement. He has faced numerous charges in Charlottesville and Orange County dating back to 2023 including intoxication, theft, destruction of property, drugs and trespassing.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information related to the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Video: Previous incidents involving Salkowe

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

