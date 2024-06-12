Charlottesville police make arrest in Riverview Park, Carlton Avenue assaults

A man was arrested on Tuesday related to two assaults that occurred in Charlottesville last month.

Cole Robinson McNair has been charged with sexual battery for an assault near Riverview Park on May 1 and charged with assault and battery for an incident in the 1300 block of Carlton Avenue on May 12, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

In the Riverview Park incident, McNair reportedly approached the victim, an adult female, made several statements to her, and then touched her backside.

The victim was able to shove the suspect away before the suspect fled the area on foot.

After the incident, Charlottesville Police provided extra patrols in the park. Detectives also canvassed the area for witnesses and video evidence.

There is no further information on the May 12 incident.

McNair’s age and city of residence is unknown.

McNair is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

