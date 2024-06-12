Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Charlottesville police make arrest in Riverview Park, Carlton Avenue assaults
Local

Charlottesville police make arrest in Riverview Park, Carlton Avenue assaults

Crystal Graham
Published date:
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
(© Michael – stock.adobe.com)

A man was arrested on Tuesday related to two assaults that occurred in Charlottesville last month.

Cole Robinson McNair has been charged with sexual battery for an assault near Riverview Park on May 1 and charged with assault and battery for an incident in the 1300 block of Carlton Avenue on May 12, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

In the Riverview Park incident, McNair reportedly approached the victim, an adult female, made several statements to her, and then touched her backside.

The victim was able to shove the suspect away before the suspect fled the area on foot.

After the incident, Charlottesville Police provided extra patrols in the park. Detectives also canvassed the area for witnesses and video evidence.

There is no further information on the May 12 incident.

McNair’s age and city of residence is unknown.

Cole Robinson McNair
Cole Robinson McNair

McNair is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Related story

Charlottesville Police working to identify suspect in Riverview Park groping
Published date: May 2, 2024 | 6:23 pm

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Jay Woolfolk didn’t have his best stuff, but he made it work in Super Regional clincher
2 Griff O’Ferrall, about to make millions in the MLB Draft, grew up a big UVA fan
3 Podcast: Recapping a wild weekend in NHRA, NASCAR, college baseball
4 Virginia woman among three people injured in shark attacks in Florida
5 ‘Fringe media’ speculation on ‘source(s)’ for today’s news about Tony Bennett, UVA

Latest News

school classroom
Local, Schools

‘Inescapable reminders of Confederate legacies’: Shenandoah County NAACP sues school board

Rebecca Barnabi
leslie odom jr
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Charlottesville: Celebrate the Christmas season with Broadway’s Leslie Odom, Jr.

Crystal Graham

Tony and Grammy Award-winning vocalist Leslie Odom, Jr. will perform on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville.

road closed
Virginia

Traffic alert: Part of Route 662 in Frederick County to close Monday for road extension work

Rebecca Barnabi

On or about Monday, June 17, part of Route 662 (Milburn Road) in Frederick County will permanently close to traffic.

Health, Local

UVA Health names new board members, executives for UVA Community Health Foundation

Rebecca Barnabi
bob good
Politics, U.S. & World News, Virginia

Bob Good, in political danger, is still trying to suck up to Donald Trump

Chris Graham
Local

JMU, UVA students join Augusta County Clerk’s office as summer interns

Rebecca Barnabi
uva baseball unc
Sports

Omaha Preview: What UVA Baseball fans need to know about North Carolina

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status