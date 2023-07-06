Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newscarecredit gives pet parents more payment options at virginia tech animal hospitals
Virginia

CareCredit gives pet parents more payment options at Virginia Tech animal hospitals

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
dogs
(© Vasyl – stock.adobe.com)

Financing the veterinary care of pets through CareCredit has been available since April 2023 at all three of Virginia Tech’s hospitals.

The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, the Animal Cancer Care and Research Center in Roanoke, the Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center in Leesburg and the Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Blacksburg all accept CareCredit from clients.

“Our hope is that with CareCredit more of our clients will be able to pay for the services that their pet needs,” Drema Foster, director of clinical business operations for the veterinary college, said. “That has been a real challenge. We have offered payment plans, but those have been short term, three or four months. Now they can finance through CareCredit for up to 60 months. It gives our clients a lot more options.”

Issued by Synchrony Bank, CareCredit is a credit card that can be used to cover out-of-pocket expenses not covered by pet insurance or other means for both human and pet health care. This payment option allows larger expenses to be paid in smaller increments over longer periods of time than most other payment options.

The “spectrum of care” concept is embraced by Virginia Tech’s veterinary hospitals. Options are offered for animal health care that better fit each individual client’s ability to pay. The acceptance of CareCredit will widen some clients’ ability to pay for more intensive and more expensive veterinary care.

“It could have the potential to bring us more owners who might be willing to move forward with treatment,” Joanne Tuohy, assistant professor in surgical oncology for the veterinary college who performs cancer surgery for dogs and cats at both the teaching hospital and cancer center, said. “When we get a referral, our client care coordinators call them and give an estimate for an initial appointment with us. And some of them say: ‘No, we can’t come, we just simply can’t afford it.’ I think we can help more owners and their pets with cancer as some of those owners may end up coming because they have a payment option.”

For more than a decade, the veterinary hospitals had a goal of offering CareCredit, which offers some clients the ability to pay for unexpected situations.

“People are often not prepared for catastrophic things that happen to their pets, such as being hit by a car or a horse that has colic,” Foster said. “All of a sudden, you have a bill you were not expecting. That’s why we try to educate our clients now before they need it. You’re coming in for a yearly visit, why not go ahead and apply for CareCredit now. It can be used for everything from the basic vaccine to a farm visit, an emergency, major surgery or cancer treatment.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Another city manager stepping down in Charlottesville: This makes six in the past five years
2 Virginia state trooper suffers serious injuries after being struck on Interstate 81
3 Is football, with what we know about its dangers, about to go the way of boxing?
4 Where do we realistically put the over/under for UVA Football going into 2023?
5 Not-so-wild Baltimore Orioles trade idea: A package of prospects for Juan Soto

Latest News

carjacking
U.S./World

Drive them like they’re hot: Summer is car theft season

Rebecca Barnabi
norfolk
Business, Virginia

Power Train Industries to significantly expand operations in Virginia Beach

Chris Graham

The Virginia Beach Development Authority has approved Power Train Industries Inc. to receive an Economic Development Investment Program grant in the amount of $192,600.

mental health
U.S./World

DOJ: South Carolina unnecessarily segregates adults with mental illness in adult care homes

Chris Graham

A Justice Department investigation has concluded that the State of South Carolina subjects adults with mental illness to unnecessary institutionalization.

police crime scene
Virginia

Virginia man charged in Arlington County fentanyl overdose death

Chris Graham
shower water
U.S./World

‘The value of irrigation is twofold’: July is Smart Irrigation Month

Rebecca Barnabi
Augusta County
Local

Appraisal firm requests data from Augusta County property owners

Rebecca Barnabi
tony muskett
Sports

Who has the edge going into training camp in the QB1 battle at Virginia?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy