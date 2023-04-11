Bridgewater College seniors to display works in group exhibition April 17-28

Nearly two dozen Bridgewater College art and digital media art majors will showcase their works in a senior art thesis show “From the Surreal to the Sublime” on display in Bridgewater College’s Beverly Perdue Art Gallery and various locations on campus from April 17 through April 28.

The exhibition of artwork is created by senior students as part of their thesis requirement. Each student will be showcasing a group of works that is the culmination of four years of work and development.

The exhibition will have an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 17, in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery located on the main level of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons and various locations on campus.

Gallery talks will be held from 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, in Bowman Hall room 101 on the College’s campus.

The Beverly Perdue Art Gallery is open from 7:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and noon to midnight on Sunday.

Students showcasing their work in the 2023 senior art show at Bridgewater College include:

Malcolm Anderson: A digital media arts major from Fredericksburg, Anderson will exhibit a two-episode video project on “FunkHoops,” a social media platform created by four BC student-athletes that shares sports content. Anderson’s exhibition will be on display in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery located in the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons.

David Brown: A digital media arts major from Hope Mills, N.C., Brown will exhibit a website designed using HTML and JavaScript. The interactive 3D environment allows the viewer to use a keyboard and mouse (similar to a video game) to move around and interact with things within multiple rooms of an art museum that showcases Brown’s previous works. Brown’s exhibition will be displayed in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery.

Megan Byle: A digital media arts major from Pasadena, Md., Byle will exhibit her motion graphics portfolio. Byle’s exhibition will be on display in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery.

Shadley Edge: An art major from Hope Mills, N.C., Edge will exhibit mixed-media sculpture and painting. Edge’s exhibition will be on display in the Art House located at 429 E. College St.

Diana Fewell: A digital media arts major from Bealeton, Fewell will exhibit “Garden of Emotions,” a collection of four digital prints on aluminum that playfully explore obscure emotional states that one might experience. Fewell’s exhibition will be on display in the Eagle’s Nest located on the lower level of the Kline Campus Center.

Karl Gabb: A digital media arts major from Broadway, Gabb will exhibit “Under the Hood,” a two-part documentary-style miniseries. Gabb’s exhibition will be displayed in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery.

Olivia Harrison: An art major from Stephens City, Harrison will exhibit 12 pieces created with graphite. The images are loosely drawn portraits that are fragmented on oddly formatted paper created to interact with the pieces next to each other. Harrison’s exhibition will be on display in Memorial Hall room 24.

Bryce Heinbaugh: A digital media arts major from Mercersburg, Pa., Heinbaugh will exhibit mixed-media pieces that involve graphite drawings of body parts that are digitally edited to represent different aspects of his life. Heinbaugh’s exhibition will be on display in the Black Box Theatre located below the main stage of Cole Hall.

Lamont Jones: An art major from Suffolk, Jones will exhibit a brand identification package for a fictional apparel brand called CYRIS. Jones’ exhibition will be on display in the Center for Engaged Learning.

Lauren Kronzer: A digital media arts major from Haymarket, Kronzer will exhibit “In the Shadows,” a photography project that will include 10 unique framed photographs. Kronzer’s exhibition will be on display in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery.

Courtney Larrick: An art major from Mount Airy, Md., Larrick will exhibit a body of work composed of acrylic paintings made with palette knives. The pieces will focus on the shadows that direct sunlight casts into interior geometric spaces. Larrick’s exhibition will be displayed on the third floor of Bowman Hall.

Jordan Marshall: A digital media arts major from Glen Burnie, Md., Marshall will exhibit four space-themed typography posters. Marshall’s exhibition will be displayed in the Black Box Theatre.

Bailey Morrison: A digital media arts major from Floyd, Morrison will exhibit “PURE: Prince of Light,” the first chapter in Morrison’s graphic novel series. Morrison’s exhibition will be on display in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery.

Larissa Niles: A digital media arts major from Hagerstown, Md., Niles will exhibit “Brewed Thoughts: Coffee-Inspired Digital Illustrations,” a series of poster designs that communicate different messages about coffee. Niles’ exhibition will be on display at the Art House.

Brandon Ramirez-Moctezuma: A digital media arts major from Manassas, Ramirez-Moctezuma will exhibit a series of three videos that highlight the creative work of three fellow exhibitors: Larissa Niles, Christian “C.J.” Romano and Karl Gabb. Ramirez-Moctezuma’s exhibition will be on display in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery.

Christian “C.J.” Romano: An art major from Fredericksburg, Romano will exhibit “Conociendo the Unknown,” a series of Salvadorian-inspired painted wooden panels that were cut from used doors. Romano’s exhibition will be on display in the lobby of Bowman Hall.

Steven Roscoe: A digital media arts major from Springfield, Roscoe will exhibit “Passions Kindled Within,” a series of three video interviews with creative people on the theme of passion. Each video foregrounds the subject’s creative aspirations and the motivations that help them persist. Roscoe’s exhibition will be displayed in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery.

Nash Sanchez: An art major from Rockingham County, Sanchez will exhibit a collection of acrylic paintings that will represent different mental health issues. Sanchez’s exhibition will be on display at the Art House.

Vivian Ton: An art major from Fairfax, Ton will exhibit a collection of abstracted clay sculptures. Ton’s sculptures are representations of personal experience with chronic pain. Ton’s exhibition will be on display in the Eagle’s Nest.

Kevin Turner Jr.: A digital media arts and computer science double major from Manassas, Turner Jr. will present a rebranding of the Jackson Blacksmith Shop, a small, restored shop located in Goochland, Va. The exhibit will include a new logo along with accompanying assets such as business cards and a website. Turner’s exhibition will be on display in the Center for Engaged Learning.

Samwise Wells: An art major from Crozier, Wells will exhibit 10 acrylic paintings about the queer experience. Wells' exhibition will be on display in the upstairs conference room in Memorial Hall.

The receptions, exhibitions and talks are free and open to the public.