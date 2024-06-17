Countries
Boys & Girls Club's annual golf tournament raises more than $31K for youth programming
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Boys & Girls Club’s annual golf tournament raises more than $31K for youth programming

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton & Augusta County CEO & Executive Director Debra Freeman with members of the First Place Team: Frog Rea & Ronnie Rankin. Courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club.

The resounding success of the Great Futures Golf Tournament held Saturday at the Gypsy Hill Golf Course in Staunton demonstrated the power of community collaboration in driving positive change.

The event raised more than $31,000, which will provide crucial support for the programs offered by the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton & Augusta County.

The tournament saw enthusiastic participation from community members, local businesses and dedicated golfers, all united in their commitment to invest in the development of young lives.

CEO Debra Freeman-Belle expressed her gratitude.

“The overwhelming support at the Great Futures Golf Tournament is a testament to the compassion and determination of our community. The funds raised will play a pivotal role in advancing our programs that empower and nurture the potential of local youth,” Freeman-Belle said.

All golfers displayed exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout the tournament, but 12 earned well-deserved victories.

  • First Place Team:   Frog Rea, Ronnie Rankin, Scott Engleman & Ray Wade
  • Second Place Team: Chase Snyder, Eli Irving, Grant Wright, Ben Miehael
  • Third Place Team:  Denny Pierce, Troy Hodge, Marvin Hodge & Quinn Armstrong
  • Fourth Place Team:  Gordon Johnston, Chad Johnston, Steve Kyle & Tinker Moyer

The success of the event would not have been possible without the generosity of major donors, The Staunton Moose and The Waynesboro Moose Family Center, the unwavering support of sponsors and the enthusiasm of all players. The Boys & Girls Club is grateful to every individual and organization that contributed to making the event a triumph.

With a 150+-year history and more than 25 years of local service, Boys & Girls Club programs & activities are proven, tested, evidence-based and nationally recognized. The local organization provides meals and youth development services via after-school and out of school time programs for children 5 years and older. Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton, & Augusta County operates sites in Waynesboro and Staunton.

