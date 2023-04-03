Botetourt County authorities lead search for two missing teens last seen on April 1

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two juveniles.

Calayah Strickland and Hailey Delgado-Lopez were last seen on April 1. Strickland was last seen wearing pajamas and has a tattoo of a name beginning with the letter “T” in red ink on her ribcage. Delgado-Lopez was last seen wearing pajamas. She has a nose piercing in her left nostril, a belly button piercing, and her hair has orange-colored highlights. She also requires medication and may need medical attention.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-473-8631.