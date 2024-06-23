Bob Good, after losing Fifth District Republican primary, wants a ‘do-over’

My Election Night report on the too-close-to-call Bob Good-John McGuire primary race in the Fifth District predicted that whichever one ended up coming in a close second was going to say the “other guy stole it.”

Good, the sitting congressman in the Fifth District, came in second on Election Night in the Republican primary to McGuire, who has been a state senator for six months.

Guess how Good is dealing with being in second place?

“We had 3 ‘fires’ on election day in 3 precincts, all requiring the precincts to be evacuated for 20 minutes. Albemarle County, Hanover County, and Lynchburg City. What is the probability? Does anyone recall even 1 fire at a precinct on election day?” the Good campaign posted on Twitter on Thursday.

Turns out, it wasn’t “fires,” but rather fire alarms – the one at a Lynchburg precinct triggered by cleaning equipment, the one in Hanover because of steam from a water heater, the one in Albemarle from a piece of ceiling tile hitting the fire alarm.

According to a report from WSET-TV in Lynchburg, the single precinct there was closed for 15 minutes, people had to wait outside the Hanover precinct for 15-20 minutes, and voting officials at the Albemarle precinct just moved voting outside while the issue there was dealt with.

Good’s tweet would have you believe that “fires,” or whatever they were, in three of the 203 voting precincts in the Fifth District, stretching from Charlottesville to the Richmond suburbs all the way to down to the North Carolina border, disrupting voting for a total of about an hour, is part of a far-flung conspiracy to defrock Good, organized by, who, exactly, would be the question.

Disgraced ex-president Donald Trump complained of a far-left conspiracy even in the one election in his life that he won, back in 2016, and fanned the flames of coup d’etat in the one that he lost by 7 million votes to Joe Biden in 2020.

It’s harder to believe that the far-left cares one way or the other between Good, the chair of the MAGA-aligned House Freedom Caucus, and McGuire, who actually got the endorsement of Trump, so he’s also as MAGA as he can get.

Maybe Good is trying to signal that he thinks Trump rigged the primary against him?

A retweet from the Good campaign Twitter account of a self-styled “social media personality” by the name of George Behizy more than signals what Good is thinking here.

This George Behizy guy claims to have “BOMBSHELL” proof of fraud in the Fifth District primary, claiming that “records show ballot box seals broken and ballots counted without anyone watching,” and that“(e)lection officials also admitted to violating state law.”

“It looks like the Republican establishment cheated to take Bob Good out of (C)ongress,” Behizy wrote in the post, which, again, was retweeted by the Good campaign, which also tweeted out a press release from the campaign of a candidate for a seat on Lynchburg City Council, Peter Alexander, alleging election irregularities in the local race, detailing concerns about the chain of custody of drop-box ballots, and making the claim that a campaign observer was barred from observing absentee-ballot processing on Friday.

The Good campaign’s comment on the press release: “We need a do-over in Lynchburg.”