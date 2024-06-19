Developing: Either John McGuire or Bob Good is going to be saying the other guy stole it

At this writing, John McGuire, the guy Donald Trump endorsed, leads Bob Good, the sitting Fifth District congressman and House Freedom Caucus chair, by around 900 votes in their Republican primary race.

How much you wanna bet the guy who is in second when the first vote tally is done claims that the other side stole the election?

Come on, they’re both MAGAs.

That’s the first play in the playbook.

As I write this, the margin is actually a good bit outside the automatic recount in state law, which would be a half-percent difference.

McGuire is at 50.76 percent as I write this; Good is at 49.24 percent.

That 1.52-point margin sounds bigger than the 923 votes separating the two.

This is going to be a fun night.