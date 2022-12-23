Blue Ridge Health District ending weekly COVID-19 clinics
The Blue Ridge Health District is ending weekly COVID-19 clinics at local health departments this month. However, they will still offer clinics on select dates for anyone looking to get the vaccines.
In January, three clinics will be offered: Jan. 12, Jan. 20 and Jan. 24.
Tuesday, January 12
- 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Charlottesville / Albemarle Health Department, 1138 Rose Hill Drive, Door #1 Charlottesville, VA
- Available vaccines: Moderna vaccines for all ages (6 months +), including bivalent boosters for ages 6 months +.
Friday, January 20
- 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- Where: Charlottesville / Albemarle Health Department, 1138 Rose Hill Drive, Door #1, Charlottesville, VA
- Available vaccines: Moderna vaccines for all ages (6 months +), including bivalent boosters for ages 6 months +.
Tuesday, January 24
- 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Charlottesville / Albemarle Health Department, 1138 Rose Hill Drive, Door #1, Charlottesville, VA
- Available vaccines: Moderna vaccines for all ages (6 months +), including bivalent boosters for ages 6 months + and Pfizer bivalent vaccine for ages 6 months – 4 years old.
All vaccinations are by appointment only- no walk-ins are available.
To schedule an appointment, search VASE+ with zip code 22903.
Vaccines are also now widely available at local pharmacies, grocery stores, and through several health care providers.
The White House has renewed ordering of free at-home COVID-19 tests by mail. Orders are limited to one per household, and each order comes with four tests. To order your free at-home tests, visit https://special.usps.com/testkits.