news blue ridge health district ending weekly covid 19 clinics
Local

Blue Ridge Health District ending weekly COVID-19 clinics

Crystal Graham
Published:
child vaccine
(© Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com)

The Blue Ridge Health District is ending weekly COVID-19 clinics at local health departments this month. However, they will still offer clinics on select dates for anyone looking to get the vaccines.

In January, three clinics will be offered: Jan. 12, Jan. 20 and Jan. 24.

Tuesday, January 12

  • 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 4 p.m.
  • Where: Charlottesville / Albemarle Health Department, 1138 Rose Hill Drive, Door #1 Charlottesville, VA
  • Available vaccines: Moderna vaccines for all ages (6 months +), including bivalent boosters for ages 6 months +.

Friday, January 20

  • 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.
  • Where: Charlottesville / Albemarle Health Department, 1138 Rose Hill Drive, Door #1, Charlottesville, VA
  • Available vaccines: Moderna vaccines for all ages (6 months +), including bivalent boosters for ages 6 months +.

Tuesday, January 24

  • 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 4 p.m.
  • Where: Charlottesville / Albemarle Health Department, 1138 Rose Hill Drive, Door #1, Charlottesville, VA
  • Available vaccines:  Moderna vaccines for all ages (6 months +), including bivalent boosters for ages 6 months + and Pfizer bivalent vaccine for ages 6 months – 4 years old.

All vaccinations are by appointment only- no walk-ins are available.

To schedule an appointment, search VASE+ with zip code 22903.

Vaccines are also now widely available at local pharmacies, grocery stores, and through several health care providers.

The White House has renewed ordering of free at-home COVID-19 tests by mail. Orders are limited to one per household, and each order comes with four tests. To order your free at-home tests, visit https://special.usps.com/testkits.

