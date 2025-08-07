Home Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s new CEO brings 25+ years in nonprofit leadership
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s new CEO brings 25+ years in nonprofit leadership

Rebecca Barnabi
Courtesy of Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has announced that accomplished nonprofit leader Kari Jorgensen Diener will serve as the next Chief Executive Officer, effective August 4, 2025.

Diener will succeed Michael McKee, who retired after 12 years of dedicated service as the organization’s fourth CEO.

The appointment follows a thorough national search led by the Board of Directors, who sought a visionary leader to build on the food bank’s strong foundation while guiding the organization to its next chapter of growth and impact for the community.

Diener, who holds a bachelor’s in political science from Bates College and a master’s in Arabic Studies from Georgetown University, brings more than 25 years of leadership in humanitarian aid, food security and community resilience. She transitioned from her role as Executive Director of the Refugee Self-Reliance Initiative, an international network of more than 400 organizations. Her career also includes leadership positions with Mercy Corps in Jordan, advocacy work in Washington, D.C., and local community service in the Shenandoah Valley, where she lives.

“In Kari, we have found a leader who truly embodies our values and is committed to ensuring equitable access to nutritious food. We look forward to working alongside her — and our community partners — as we continue our focus on nourishing food and good health for everyone, every day,” BRAFB Board of Directors Chair Kim Blosser said.

Diener is actively involved in her community. She serves as the board chair of Gift & Thrift in Harrisonburg, mentors refugee families through Church World Service, and plays the oboe in the Eastern Mennonite University community orchestra.

Fluent in Arabic and conversant in Turkish, Diener is an affiliated Scholar at the Institute for the Study of International Migration and holds a certificate in Refugee and Humanitarian Emergencies from Georgetown.

“I am honored to join the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and continue its impactful legacy. I look forward to building on the strong relationships already in place and collaborating with staff, volunteers, partners and supporters to eliminate hunger and support thriving communities,” Diener said.

The Board of Directors is actively supporting Diener’s onboarding to ensure a smooth transition. Food bank staff members look forward to introducing her to the community in the coming months.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO Michael McKee to retire in June

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

