Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news bill introduced to remove weapons of war from the streets of virginia
State/National

Bill introduced to remove ‘weapons of war from the streets of Virginia’

Crystal Graham
Published:
virginia state capitol
(© SeanPavonePhoto – stock.adobe.com)

A bill to ban the sale or transfer of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and silencers was introduced during the 2023 legislative session in Virginia.

Introduced by Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax), the bill if passed would also set a Jan. 1, 2024, deadline for outlawing the possession of high-capacity magazines and silencers.

“As a father of two boys in public school, a husband of a public school teacher, and a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, I know that these weapons of war have no place on the streets of Virginia,” said Helmer. “This bill would create a commonsense framework that makes our communities safer while respecting Virginians’ Second Amendment rights.

Lori Haas, the advocacy manager at the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at the John Hopkins School of Public Health said that since the assault weapons ban expired in 2005, we have seen these “weapons of war” used to perpetrate some of the worst mass murders in American history including Hook Elementary, Pulse Nightclub, and a grocery store in Buffalo, just to name a few.

“High-capacity magazines are used to inflict as much bodily harm in as short an amount of time as possible, including the massacre at Virginia Tech that injured my daughter and killed 32 others,” said Haas. “It is far too late for too many, but long past time we remove these weapons of war from the streets of Virginia.”

The full text of the legislation can be found here.

Related story

Gun safety advocates to rally for secure storage laws, other life-saving policies in Richmond

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

anthony gill
, ,

‘Hoos in the NBA: Big night for Anthony Gill in Washington Wizards win
Chris Graham
waynesboro

Letter: Monthly prayer vigil at Waynesboro YMCA to promote racial equality
Chris Graham

The shameful intersection of racism and anti-Semitism represented by the defacement of the mural at the Waynesboro YMCA needs a community response.

Ten Virginia companies expand into global markets through state program
Rebecca Barnabi

Ten Virginia-based companies are entering global markets after graduating from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s VALET program.

ASPIRE Virginia Tech
,

Team to study suicide prevention, mental health accessibility for LGBTQ+ youth
Crystal Graham
jail handcuffs
,

Greene County man indicted for possessing 10,000 fentanyl pills, drug trafficking
Crystal Graham
homeless man

City eases restrictions on cold weather shelters in Waynesboro
Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
, ,

Youngkin, in NBC News interview, still non-committal on possible 2024 run
Chris Graham