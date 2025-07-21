Home Ben Cline touts meaningless award from do-nothing MAGA group
Ben Cline touts meaningless award from do-nothing MAGA group

Chris Graham
Ben Cline. Photo: © lev radin/Shutterstock

Ben Cline, today, is touting an award that he got from a MAGA group with an important-sounding name that seems to do little other than track votes and give out meaningless awards.

“Since coming to Congress, I’ve worked to rein in Washington’s overreach, protect individual liberty, and uphold the Constitution. It is an honor to be recognized for this work and receive the Champion of Limited Government Award from the Institute for Legislative Analysis. I will keep fighting every day to advance these principles,” the Sixth District MAGA congressman posted on the interwebs on Monday.

So much to unwrap here.

We’ll start with, reining in Washington’s overreach. Cline just voted with the MAGA majority to pass the Big Ugly Bill that, in addition to gutting Medicaid, will add $4 trillion – that’s trillion, with a t – to the national debt.

If that’s not the kind of overreach that catches your fancy, there’s the utter nothing that Cline has done to stand up to Donald Trump’s flood of unconstitutional executive orders and threats to do more, like the one this past weekend that has President Cankles threatening to muck up a $2.7 billion stadium deal if the Washington Commanders don’t change their name to Washington Redskins.

If a president using taxpayer dollars as leverage to force a business to change its name isn’t overreach, nothing is.

Next, individual liberty: this Cline guy is an enthusiastic supporter of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to remove millions of people in the country legally because of their brown skin.

It would seem to be a fundamental individual liberty to have whatever color skin you were born with.

Other liberties that Cline hasn’t been keen on protecting include women’s reproductive rights, and the rights of trans people to be, you know, trans people.

Finally, upholding the Constitution: well, yeah, on the Second Amendment; not so much on the First, or the 14th, and I guess we’re waiting and seeing on the 22nd.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

