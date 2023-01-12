Bedford County schools increase teen seat belt use in annual challenge

The statewide 2022 winner of Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety’s (YOVASO) Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down campaign is Bedford County’s Liberty High School.

Forest Middle School in Bedford County is also recognized for the work of students during the three-month campaign in the middle school division. Both schools will receive $500 toward future driver and passenger safety programs.

The yearly challenge increased seat belt use among teens by 4 percent at participating high and middle schools. A focus was also on speed prevention for young drivers.

Poquoson High School in Poquoson City placed second in the challenge, and Amelia County High School placed third. Poquoson will receive $250 and Amelia will receive $100. Campaign prizes are funded by a grant from State Farm®.

“State Farm congratulates the participating schools for educating teens on the importance of wearing a seat belt,” State Farm spokesperson Dwayne Redd said. “We hope the students develop a lifelong habit of buckling up, both as a driver and a passenger.”

From September through November 2022, 60 Virginia schools, youth groups and other traffic safety organizations participated in the challenge, and winners were selected based on the development of a large-scale creative event to reach the entire student body at the school.

“We are excited by the increase in seat belt use among students at participating schools during the Drive for Change campaign,” YOVASO Program Manager Mary King said. “The participating schools, youth groups and student leaders did an outstanding job in developing creative ways to encourage teens to buckle up and slow down and educating young students about the importance of always wearing a seat belt. We hope our schools and student traffic safety advocates will continue to improve seat belt use rates in their communities by reminding peers and loved ones to always buckle up.”