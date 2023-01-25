Countries
Virginia

Bad weather leads to multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia

Chris Graham
Published:
interstate 95 crash
Photo: Virginia State Police

Thirteen cars were involved in a chain of crashes on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County Wednesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The first accident took place at 2:44 p.m., according to VSP, at the 116 mile marker on northbound I-95.

The initial crash then caused a chain of secondary, reaction-style crashes after a sedan spun out in the rain.

Three separate crashes in total were reported at the location.

Only one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rain is thought to be a causative factor in the crashes.

This incident is still under investigation.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

