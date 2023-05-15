Countries
Culture

Author Frank Hyman to speak on edible mushrooms, foraging without dying

Crystal Graham
Published date:

frank hyman mushroomsNew Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author Frank Hyman on Saturday, June 10, at 4 p.m.

Hyman will be speaking about his recent book, How to Forage for Mushrooms Without Dying: An Absolute Beginner’s Guide to Identifying 29 Wild, Edible Mushrooms.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

Hyman’s book is the book he wished he’d had when he started foraging. It covers 81 species of mushrooms that are mostly edible, but also some medicinal and artisanal mushrooms, as well as a few sickeners and killers.

It has sold more than 40,000 copies in a little over one year, putting it in the top 5 percent of sales of all printed books.

Foraging mushrooms is the ninth hobby that Hyman’s ramped up into a profession. In the fall, he sells wild mushrooms to chefs. In the summer and winter, he teaches foraging classes. And at any time, he might be writing foraging columns for national magazines.

New Dominion Bookshop is located on the Downtown Mall at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

